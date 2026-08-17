Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
2h

Boomers!

Thy time is at an end.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

To bad they aren’t as serious about pedos or child trafficking cuz it leads to the same problems

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