On 10th July 2026 a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ occurred in the suburban town of Zionsville, Indiana – slightly northwest of Indianapolis - where a homeowner had decided to hang before an American flag as well as an Israeli flag on the side of his house and someone (allegedly) set fire to the Israeli flag which in turn caused the house to go up in flames as well.

The ‘Jerusalem News Syndicate’ (not to be confused with the similarly named ‘Jewish News Syndicate’) reports how:

‘The Jewish community in central Indiana held a rally on Sunday after a home in Zionsville bearing Israeli and American flags was set on fire. The Zionsville Fire Department responded to a fire at the home, a former antique shop on South Main Street, on July 10. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said during a Friday press conference that investigators believe someone set fire to an Israeli flag that was hanging from the home. The fire, which the department is investigating as a possible hate crime, caused more than $150,000 in damage, according to the fire department. After police initially stated that the FBI was investigating, the Zionsville Police chief later clarified that the bureau was not. Community members gathered outside the former antique shop on Sunday, waving Israeli and American flags. “The founding fathers founded a country where we have the ability to resolve differences among each other,” said David Schiller, who organized the rally. “We don’t do it by firebombing homes.” Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) stated that “antisemitism will not be tolerated. Not in Zionsville. Not in Indiana. Not anywhere.” “Thank you to the federal, state and local officials working to bring the perpetrators of this despicable arson attack to justice,” Banks said. Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is from Indiana, shared photos of the building before and after the fire, calling the alleged arson “absolutely despicable.” “There can be no tolerance in America for antisemitism or political acts of violence, and it is heartbreaking to see in our adopted hometown of Zionsville, Ind.,” he stated. “We thank God no one was hurt and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.” “The FBI has offered to assist our local partners if our expertise or resources are needed, but the Zionsville Police Department remains the lead agency on the investigation,” the FBI told JNS. “At this time, the Zionsville Police Department has not requested assistance from the FBI.”’ (1)

For context this is the before and after: (2)

As regards the actual fire and supposed ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ it is worth pointing out that no suspect has identified (nor is there apparently any CCTV or doorbell footage) and as far as I am aware there is no evidence that this is even arson – although we may presume it is given the burn pattern on the building – let alone that the motive was ‘anti-Semitism’ or the Israeli flag.

It is eminently possibly – without evidence suggesting the contrary which has not been mentioned or forthcoming – to suggest that this has nothing to do with Israeli flag being… well… the Israeli flag at all and instead may be a piece of stupid arson by an opportunistic criminal/teenager/homeless street person or even an insurance scam gone wrong by the homeowner.

We simply don’t know.

So going off half-cocked like a deranged dervish about ‘anti-Semitism’ being the motive behind the incident as the ‘Jerusalem News Syndicate’, former US President Mike Pence, ‘YNet’ (3) and the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ have (4) is not only profoundly stupid but also ultimately self-defeating. Since large numbers of these so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ are later (usually quietly) admitted or proven to be nothing of the kind, but yet they still remain in the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ statistics published by jewish groups such as the ADL and are also used qualitatively as ‘examples of anti-Semitic hate crimes’ by individual jews and jewish groups even though they have often been shown to be nothing of the kind.

That incidentally is why I religiously document them.

The really interesting thing is here however is the example of the Schmittian Exception in action – basically to know who rules you look for what group(s) the given political system heavily enforces or breaks the rules for – with the FBI actively trying to get involved with what should be a minor local affair of a ‘flag burning gone wrong’ (for lack of a better way of putting it) and the purview of the local police department.

Yet all of a sudden, the FBI want to get very involved when if there were say a serial killer operating in Zionsville then they wouldn’t try to actively get involved but would rather wait until the Zionsville Police Department officially requested assistance and even then they’d only act in an advisory role rather than – as is apparently the case here – trying to take over the investigation.

That is the Schmittian Exception in action: they care about Israeli flags being burnt in Zionsville but don’t care about say serial killers in the same town.

What is also interesting – and I am sure something of a white pill to many of my readers – is that ‘YNet’ also helpfully provide a photo of our Israel First opposition: (5)

The future belongs to us my friends, and the day of the pillow cannot come fast enough!

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References

(1) https://www.jns.org/news/u-s-news/indiana-police-investigating-possible-hate-crime-after-home-displaying-us-israeli-flags-set-on-fire

(2) https://www.ynetnews.com/jewish-world/article/sypmobqnmx

(3) Idem.

(4) https://www.thejc.com/news/usa/fbi-hate-crime-zionsville-arson-israeli-flag-bsapzmwq

(5) https://www.ynetnews.com/jewish-world/article/sypmobqnmx