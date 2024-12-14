Recently we treated to the news of yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the heavily jewish Stamford Hill suburb of London in Great Britain.

According to Jane Prinsley writing for the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ the facts are as follows:

‘A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital with serious but non-life changing head injuries following a suspected antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill on Monday evening. The “abhorrent hate crime” occurred when a group of Jewish girls were walking to a rehearsal in east London. The group were “pelted with glass bottles” by a man on a balcony at Woodberry Down Estate, according to neighbourhood watch group Shomrim. “This attack on innocent young Jewish girls has shocked the community,” Shomrim said in a tweet on Tuesday. One 16-year-old girl suffered head and facial injuries during the attack and was rushed to Royal London Hospital by Hatzola Ambulance volunteers. The group posted on X: “Shomrim are supporting the victims and their families whilst @MPSHackney investigate this abhorrent hate crime.” The Metropolitan Police were called to the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney following reports of an assault on Monday evening at 7.44pm. A spokesperson for the force said a group of schoolgirls had been walking through the estate when a bottle was thrown from the upper floor of a building. “A group of schoolgirls had been walking through the estate when a bottle was thrown from the upper floor of a building. “A 16-year-old girl was struck on the head and was taken to hospital. Her injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing. “Officers attended the scene to carry out initial enquiries but were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.” The Met said the incident is being treated as a “potential antisemitic hate crime”.’ (1)

The problem is, of course, that peoples having bottles and/or other objects thrown at them from buildings is not an uncommon part of life today in the London metropolitan area. (2)

There were no words shouted by the bottle thrower(s) reported nor any reason why the girls concerned should have identified as jewish in the slightest but rather appear to have been a target of an opportunity for bottles used as missiles for as yet unknown reasons.

The local Shomrim outfit obviously realised this was a problem and promptly amended their claims to include the unevidenced claim that:

'These young children were targeted simply for their visibly Jewish identity.' (3)

The problem with this is that it isn’t like jewish girls – even ultra-Orthodox ones – walk around in striped pyjamas with big yellow stars sewn on them and jewish women don’t wear yarmulkes, sidelocks nor fringes so there is no obvious way to identify them as jewish.

In fact, they would have just looked like… well… schoolgirls so their jewishness was almost certainly coincidental not part of a wider ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy against the jews’ that Dion Pierre has claimed is currently manifesting itself in relation to this event in ‘The Algemeiner’. (4)

This is yet another example of how jews manipulate information and conjure so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ out of nothing in an attempt to make them seem eternally persecuted when it is in fact nothing of the kind.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/teenage-girl-hospitalised-after-suspected-antisemitic-attack-in-stamford-hill-oi0wrp8x

(2) For example: https://www.gbnews.com/news/london-news-police-disruption-anti-social-behaviour; https://news.sky.com/story/bottles-thrown-at-police-in-clashes-during-another-london-street-party-12015729; https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/rowdy-fans-throw-bottles-in-london-ahead-of-euro-2020-final-b2178288.html; https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/gallery/riot-police-arrest-over-100-29654576

(3) https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14129341/jewish-school-girl-attack-stamford-hill-bottle-hospital.html

(4) https://www.algemeiner.com/2024/11/27/jewish-girls-attacked-london-glass-bottles-antisemitic-outrage/