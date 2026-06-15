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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
7d

If you’re a jew at a rally celebrating the “defeat” of Nazism and you have to leave because of all the anti-semitism, doesn’t that mean the Nazis were never really defeated? 🤷🏼

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
8d

the world needs to urgently rid itself of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

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