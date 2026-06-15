On 27th April 2026 the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ published an article claiming that there had been significant ‘anti-Semitism’ in Milan, Italy during a remembrance rally in memory of the ‘Jewish Brigade’ attached to the British army during the Second World War.

We read how:

‘Jewish participants were forced to leave a rally in Milan, Italy, on Saturday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany after facing antisemitic abuse, including chants of “Long live Hitler” and Holocaust taunts. Demonstrators blocked marchers affiliated with the Jewish Brigade, along with members of the local Jewish community and other Jewish organizations, preventing them from advancing for nearly an hour. Police later escorted the group away for their safety. A young Jewish participant was told, “You’re lucky you’re not a soap bar,” a reference to Nazi atrocities. Witnesses also reported chants of “All Zionists out of the rally,” along with other abuse directed at those marching. Emanuele Fiano, a former MP for the center-left Democratic Party and the son of an Auschwitz survivor, has attended the annual April 25 rally for decades. “We were kicked out,” he said. The Jewish Brigade, a unit of roughly 5,000 Jewish soldiers, fought with Allied forces against Nazi Germany, including in Italy. Its members helped liberate parts of the country and have long taken part in Liberation Day commemorations. In recent years, however, those marching with the Jewish Brigade have faced repeated targeting.’ (1)

In addition to this Shira Li Bartov also wrote for JTA on 27th April 2026 how:

‘Pro-Palestinian activists, some reportedly shouting antisemitic invective, forced Jewish groups out of a procession celebrating Italy’s Liberation Day from Nazism and fascism in Milan over the weekend. About 100 protesters on Saturday blocked a group commemorating the Jewish Brigade, a unit of 5,000 Jews from British Mandate Palestine who volunteered to fight against the Germans in Italy during World War II. The protests led to a two-hour stalemate before police escorted the Jewish Brigade out of the march, according to the Italian newspaper la Repubblica. The event marked the 81st anniversary of the end of Italy’s Nazi occupation and fascist collaborationist regime led by Benito Mussolini. The Jewish Brigade was marching together with left-wing Jewish groups and Iranian and Ukrainian dissidents. The demonstrators who intercepted their path chanted “Zionists out of Milan,” and said in a megaphone that Jewish Brigade members were “the ones bombing the people of Gaza” and had “no right to be at the procession.” The Jewish groups carried the banner of the Jewish Brigade, which shows a yellow Star of David over vertical blue and white stripes. Italian outlets reported that some Iranian dissidents also carried Israeli flags. Multiple Jewish participants said they heard shouts about “soap bars,” an allusion to the unproven rumor that the Nazis produced soap from the human remains of concentration camp victims. Daniela Ovadia, a Jewish participant, said on Facebook that she joined the parade “behind the banner of scouts of the Jewish left, grandchildren of the camps and partisans.” She said that a protester called her daughter one of the “missing bars of soap.” Emanuele Fiano, the son of a Holocaust survivor who leads the pro-peace organization Left for Israel, said he also heard shouts about “soap bars.” He said that he marched with groups carrying a banner that said “Left for Israel, Two Peoples, Two States.” “Since Left for Israel has a banner with the Star of David, they felt, in the name of their own version of freedom, that these people couldn’t march,” Fiano told la Repubblica. “Jews were an active part of the liberation of Italy, and today they were taken hostage by people who prohibited them from participating in a peaceful demonstration,” said Walker Meghnagi, the president of Milan’s Jewish community. The National Association Partisans of Italy, founded by members of the Italian resistance against the fascist regime, claimed that Jewish attendees provoked the blockade by allowing Israeli flags. ANPI president Gianfranco Pagliarulo said that Israeli flags were “inappropriate” at the celebration. “There was a commitment, I was told, from the Jewish community not to carry Israeli flags for obvious reasons, given the situation,” said Pagliarulo. “This didn’t happen, and this very unfortunate situation has arisen.”’ (2)

Now it is first worth mentioning that despite the claims that the ‘Jewish Brigade’ were some kind of heroes: they were hardly anything of the kind. The unit saw very little action and was only involved in two actions before the end of the war: both in Italy and in March-April 1945. Since many members of the unit were directly involved and/or participated in the extra-judicial torture and murder of German civilians and POWs as part of a secret jewish organization run within the brigade called ‘Gmul’ (lit. ‘Recompense’) with the minimum modern estimate being 1,500 victims. (3)

The second thing to note here is that the evidence for the so-called ‘anti-Semitic chants’ and ‘anti-Semitic comments’ is almost entirely hearsay with the ‘You’re lucky you’re not a soap bar’ comment and the ‘Long live Hitler’ chant falling into this category.

This means that without additional evidence – for example video documentation as has become the evidentiary standard for these kinds of claims because of the proclivity of people and groups to… well… simply make stuff up to push their political agenda/point of view, which is especially true of jews and their groups given they have a long track record of doing so – then we have to reject such claims as unevidenced claims rather than proven facts.

Jews might insist that we should ‘believe all jews’ but that is both a farcical claim as well as simply stupid as if you ‘believed all jews’. Then you’d have believed there wasn’t a deliberate and deadly famine in Gaza that had been created by the Israelis as a weapon of war against Hamas and to better enable the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip; simply because the Israeli government and its supporters in the jewish Diaspora loudly claimed this was a ‘myth’ and that the Palestinians had plenty of food ‘provided by their liberators the IDF’ contrary to a mountain of evidence showing quite the opposite to be true.

The point is that evidence is required and jews – as I am sure my readers are aware – often make these kinds of claims on next to no evidence and many of these claims then turn out to be bogus and/or actually done by jews themselves.

Thus, unless actual evidence can be supplied then the jewish members of the memorial march in honour of the Jewish Brigade were not subjected to ‘anti-Semitism’ at all, but rather simply got publicly criticised (and probably loudly booed) for trying to use the Jewish Brigade march as an opportunity to push pro-Israel propaganda and talking points.

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References

(1) https://combatantisemitism.org/cam-news/jews-marchers-forced-to-leave-milan-wwii-liberation-rally-amid-long-live-hitler-chants/

(2) https://www.jta.org/2026/04/27/global/pro-palestinian-activists-force-milan-jewish-group-out-of-parade-marking-end-of-wwii-in-italy

(3) For example, see: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/jewish-brigade-shot-nazi-prisoners-in-revenge-1191139.html; https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/jewish-vengeance-wwii