According to the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ writing – histrionically as always – on 15th October 2026 the Herbert Park Hotel in Dublin is being accused of ‘anti-Semitism’, because:

‘Herbert Park Hotel in the Irish capital’s Ballsbridge neighborhood canceled a reservation for delegates to an international conference on combating Jew-hatred, according to Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, who disclosed it at a Foreign Ministry reception on Tuesday. The hotel initially set aside 70 rooms for representatives of the European Union’s 27 member states but later withdrew the booking, Cohen said in an address shared with The Times of Israel. Management also wanted to know whether the event had any ties to the Israel Defense Forces, Cohen added, although it was civilian and diplomatic in nature. Herbert Park refused to comment. “How quickly does the word ‘Jewish’ change a conversation? How easily does a gathering about antisemitism become associated with the Israeli army?” Cohen asked. The attendees ultimately stayed at a different establishment while taking part in the Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism (SECCA) Forum. The program took place under Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union and was meant to affirm that country’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. Jewish leaders in Ireland have grown increasingly concerned about hostility toward Jews and anti-Israel sentiment in the country. Cohen said the community, roughly 2,200 strong, recorded 143 antisemitic incidents between July 2025 and January 2026.’ (1)

Now despite Maurice Cohen of the ‘Jewish Representative Council of Ireland’ shrieking that the Herbert Park Hotel cancelled their booking ‘because of their anti-Semitism’; the truth is quite obvious, and Cohen himself inadvertently gave the game away when he stated that:

‘Management also wanted to know whether the event had any ties to the Israel Defense Forces.’ (2)

In other words; the Herbert Park Hotel were concerned that the booking from the ‘Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism Forum’ (hereafter SECCA) was actually an Israeli government sponsored event that might – or could conceivably -feature (or be attended by) senior figures from the Israeli government, intelligence community and/or from the IDF, which would thus present a major undisclosed security threat to the hotel, its staff and its other customers.

Thus, the management of the Herbert Park Hotel reached out to Cohen – and presumably others – to clarify what kind of event this was and who precisely was attending to ensure the security of their premises. When Cohen’s vague assurances that it ‘was civilian and diplomatic in nature’ (which studiously avoided the management’s question rather than answering it) were given and – it is implied by Cohen that – more specific questions were then asked (as you’d reasonably expect given the hotel’s duty to protect its premises, staff and other customers) and Cohen gave more non-answers (or refused to answer) to the Hebert Park Hotel management’s questions.

Then the Herbert Park Hotel used their right to deny service – not lightly one would guess given how bad the hotel trade currently has it and how large SECCA’s booking was – to cancel SECCA’s booking, because of the reasonable concern – which again Cohen appears to have (arrogantly) done nothing to alleviate – that hosting the SECCA forum might trigger major security crises and/or large scale protests at – or around – the hotel.

In other words, the Herbert Park Hotel behaved extremely sensibly and the jews – led by Cohen among others – are now trying to ‘get revenge’ by smearing them as ‘anti-Semites’ and are also currently threatening to take legal action against the hotel. (3)

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax!

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References

(1) https://combatantisemitism.org/cam-news/dublin-hotel-cancels-bookings-for-delegates-of-international-antisemitism-conference/

(2) Idem.

(3) https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2026/10/16/jewish-group-weighs-legal-action-after-dublin-hotel-cancels-bookings-for-anti-semitism-event/