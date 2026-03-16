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Folk Arya: Shed the Burden's avatar
Folk Arya: Shed the Burden
7h

This kinda thing always interests because of the weird lack of reflection and any research by people who clearly have talent, and then say retarded things via their work like: "Fuck around and find out." Was Phillips just completely unaware of what Kirk was saying before his death, and who had the most to gain from it? Perhaps. What is telling, however, is that he obviously didn't even care enough to find out. I suppose he might have meant, "Kirk fucked around by calling out Jewish power and then found out." But he didn't, did he? He meant, "I hate myself 'cause I'm White." Controlled opposition doesn't necessarily mean the opposition perceives they're controlled. How much good could this guy do if he were actually not a retard?

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