According to the Australian ‘Herald Sun’ there has been another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the Melbourne suburb of Malvern East. (1) The focus in this case has been primarily on the fact that the business concerned – ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ – was started by… golly gosh… a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ (as if that actually makes a difference beyond trying to invoke moral outrage in the audience) in 1965. (2)

However, the kicker to this is that ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ actually closed down in 2024 so when this graffiti was done; it was no longer present! (3)

Further when I did some digging into this – because well… you know how I am by now – I discovered something rather interesting which is that the graffiti is not on ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ at all but rather just near it.

This is the graffiti and the image that the (jewish dominated) Australian media keep showing:

But there is a problem in that it doesn’t appear on the street next to ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ at all as Gottlieb’s has two entrances from the street, which I have marked below:

Now these look like this according to Google Maps (top left first):

Neither are what is shown in the media images, but I did manage to find where it occurred which is here:

Which for the record is located here:

Now there are four things to note here, which completely disrupt the jewish narrative of ‘targeted anti-Semitism’.

These are:

1) Despite the narrative promoted by the Australian media’s narrative. The graffiti is not on ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ at all, but rather on the entrance gate of what appears to be the storage/work van parking area of a hand car washing business called ‘Sparklers’.

2) The entrance gate to this ‘Sparklers’ storage/work van parking area has been heavily graffitied for quite some time as we can infer from the image the Australian media have bandied about. However, we can confirm it from the Google Maps image I have posted above from December 2024.

3) There is no evidence to link the graffiti to ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ at all; it is just graffiti at a known graffiti hot spot (per point 2) that happens to be next to a former jewish business so thus it isn’t likely to be targeting ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ at all as the media implies it is/was.

4) The parking lot shown is shared by multiple businesses including ‘Sparklers’ but also a large veterinary practice called ‘Pet Emergency & Specialist Centre’ and a car repair centre called ‘Hankook Maslers’ Malvern Tyre & Service Centre’.

So put another way the Australian media’s narrative of how this is such an ‘atrocious hate crime’ because it is ‘linked’ to ‘Gottlieb’s Building Supplies’ is complete and utter nonsense as it is simply anti-jewish graffiti at a known graffiti hot spot that just so happens to be near a closed jewish business.

I would also point out that we don’t even know who did it!

Maybe they were themselves jewish and ‘trying to raise awareness about rising anti-Semitism’ or some other such nonsense since they have form for just this kind of thing! (4)

Who knows?

