According to the so-called ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ on 7th March 2026 a bunch of evil goyische teenagers decided to engage in ‘evil anti-Semitism’ towards the Yahweh’s holy horrors by… well… firing orbeez at them from a car in Teaneck, New Jersey.

They wrote in a post on 11th March 2026 on their website how:

‘Authorities charged a 17-year-old suspect on Monday after a Jewish pedestrian was shot with gel pellets from a passing vehicle in Teaneck, New Jersey, the previous evening. Police said the incident happened Sunday evening near West Englewood Avenue. A 19-year-old Jewish resident of Teaneck was walking in the area around 6:10 p.m. A black sedan pulled up beside him and someone inside the car asked whether he supported “Israel or Palestine.” The man did not respond and continued walking. Moments later, a passenger allegedly fired a gel pellet gun from the vehicle. Several pellets struck the victim in the upper body. The vehicle then drove away from the scene. Later that night, the same car returned to the scene. The victim told police that someone again fired gel pellets from the vehicle. He was not injured during the second encounter. Responding police officers found small orange gel beads on the ground. The pellets matched ammunition used in “Orbeez-style” gel pellet guns, which fire small water-absorbing gel beads often used in toy blasters.’ (1)

In addition, Lucas Frau writing for ‘NorthJersey.com’ states that:

‘A second person has been interviewed by police in connection with the string of gel pellet gun attacks that were reported on March 8 in Teaneck, including an alleged bias crime outside a synagogue. Police said a 17-year-old juvenile turned himself in at Teaneck police headquarters on March 13, and it is believed he was the front-seat passenger in the suspect vehicle from which water gel pellets were shot at people. The investigation started on March 8 when a 19-year-old Teaneck resident told police he was attacked at around 6 p.m. near Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, an Orthodox congregation on West Englewood Avenue. The resident said he was approached by a black sedan and that individuals in the vehicle asked whether he supported Israel or Palestine, police said. The resident, who was wearing “religious garments,” did not respond and continued walking. A person inside the car allegedly shot the 19-year-old with the gel pellet gun, commonly referred to as an “Orbeez gun,” the Teaneck Police Department said in a statement. The resident tried to follow the car but lost sight of it and returned home. Shortly after that, he walked back to the area of the alleged attack, and the vehicle returned. An occupant allegedly told the victim to come over, and when he did not respond, a man leaning out of the passenger-side window fired gel bullets, hitting him about 10 times in the torso, police said. No injuries were reported. Police said they found the vehicle and arrested a 17-year-old boy. Officials said one gel pellet gun, one water gun and a container filled with gel pellets were found in the car. The juvenile was charged with simple assault, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and bias intimidation. Charges are still pending for the second 17-year-old who was the alleged passenger. He was interviewed by detectives on Friday. Members of the large Jewish community in Teaneck spoke out against the alleged crime. “What happened in Teaneck is deeply troubling and represents yet another case of Jewish individuals being targeted simply because they are Jewish. No one should face harassment for their identity or faith,” said Jason Shames, chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey.’ (2)

Now neither so-called ‘crime’ here really rises beyond a public nuisance at worst and a public prank by teenagers at best. Nobody was hurt – well aside from the dignity of a jew – and while you can claim such behaviour is in bad taste that’s about all you can reasonably argue concerning these events.

The fact that jews are so ridiculous as to label firing at them with (obvious) toy guns that do them no harm whatsoever as anything more than a prank let alone the ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ they had police charge the teenagers with shows both how powerful the jews think they are (the Schmittian exception again) but also how weak jews egos are in that they will implode at the thought of goyim jokingly firing gel blasters at them.

Nor is this case unique as we’ve seen multiple cases like this recently with a similar incident occurring in Skokie, Illinois in October 2025 where teenagers were also charged with ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ for firing gel blasters at other teens in a local park while making comments about how they were jewish. (3)

This is in addition to multiple similar incidents where teenagers have used water pistols rather than gel blasters to give wandering jews a free shower – (4) you’d think they be grateful as it is free after all – which goes to show that Generation Z is quickly becoming Generation Zyklon and that Generation A is even more quickly becoming Generation Auschwitz.

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References

(1) https://combatantisemitism.org/cam-news/teen-charged-after-jewish-man-shot-with-gel-pellets-in-new-jersey-following-israel-or-palestine-question/

(2) https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/teaneck/2026/03/13/teenager-turns-himself-in-over-bias-crime-in-teaneck-nj/89145241007/

(3) https://abc7chicago.com/post/investigators-classify-teens-shooting-gel-blaster-shawnee-park-skokie-illinois-antisemitic-hate-crime-police/18070222/

(4) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-washing-jews-with and