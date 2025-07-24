According to Joseph Feldman writing at ‘VIN News’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Brooklynn back in June of this year (2025) where an Israeli jew was refused service and decided to make it all about alleged ‘anti-Semitism’ because ‘thou shalt not refuse a jew anything on pain of being a Nazi’.

Feldman writes that:

‘A viral video shows a Jewish Israeli man being denied service at Variety Coffee Roasters in Park Slope, Brooklyn, after a barista allegedly called him a “genocide supporter.” The man was not accused of any specific action—only of being Israeli. The footage, viewed over 24,000 times, has sparked widespread backlash, with many calling it an act of discrimination, not political protest. Critics say the incident reflects a troubling rise in antisemitism masked as activism. The café has yet to respond publicly. No formal complaints have been filed, but calls for accountability are growing.’ (1)

Now if you watch the video that was uploaded it features no such comment about the Israeli jew’s origin only the Israeli jew telling the barista that he ‘isn’t here for his opinion’ and ‘only came in for a latte’ only for the barista to calmly point out the Israeli jew was ‘yelling at a customer’.

So put another way: the Israeli jew was being an entitled pratt in the ‘Variety’ coffee shop in Brooklyn and was denied service because of it only to then turn around and accuse the coffee shop and the barista of ‘anti-Semitism’ to get back at them as well as try to ruin their business.

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax!

References

(1) https://vinnews.com/2025/06/08/brooklyn-cafe-accused-of-refusing-service-to-israeli-man/