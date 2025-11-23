The title of this piece ‘Gangs of Vicious Anti-Semitic Baseball Fans in Boston’ is a homage to one of my favourite Monty Python sketches which satirically regales the viewer about the danger of vicious gangs of keep left signs operating on Britain’s streets and as such reflects my broad view that claims of ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ of this kind are beyond ridiculous.

By ‘this kind’ I am referring to the fact that they are rather silly and based entirely on the ‘testimony of the victims’ - as if people don’t lie! – and don’t have the necessary video (or other) evidence to support their narrative about what happened.

One such – which is apparently related to the similar ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ claim that a non-jewish man dressed as Jesus was attacked by an ‘anti-Semitic gang’ in Boston around the same time that I have previously addressed – (1) is narrated by Michael Starr at the ‘Jerusalem Post’ as follows:

‘Two non-Jewish men said they were the victims of an antisemitic gang assault in Boston last Sunday, the Boston Police Department reported. The two cousins said they had been approached by four males who shouted antisemitic slurs at them, including “Dirty Jew” and “schnoz boy.” The victims were also told to “go back to Israel” and “free Palestine.” One of the victims told the assailants he was not Jewish, but they attacked them anyway, the police said. The attackers allegedly punched and kicked one of the victims in the face and body. One of the victims had scratches on his elbow, and the other had a bloody nose and a laceration on his cheek. One of the victims said he had picked up a wallet that was dropped by one of the suspects, the police said.’ (2)

This seems rather odd if I am honest because why would two non-jews be randomly targeted as if they were jews by ‘four anti-Semites’. It sounds rather like the ‘four anti-Semites’ are in fact jews who think it is funny to physically attack non-jews in Boston while pretending to be ‘anti-Semites’.

One wonders how - if the four attackers were in fact ‘anti-Semites’ – they knew that the two victims were jewish even though they in fact weren’t and why they would have come to that conclusion in the first place.

It is also worth noting that no one seems to want to ask why either: other than the alleged insult of ‘Big Schnoz’ that is.

Did ‘four anti-Semites’ really mug two non-jews for having ‘big noses’?

I doubt it; it sounds like an interpolation and – as we learn from ‘The J.CA’s’ article on this – it appears that despite claiming there was ‘video evidence circulating on social media’ (I can find none) the police haven’t got any and certainly nothing conclusive, while jews are obviously shrieking loudly – you’d think someone had stolen a penny from their piggy bank the way they are carrying on – that it was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

There is no actual evidence that it was, and everything seems to suggest – as with the other possibly related case – (4) this was either a straightforward assault/attempted robbery with no ‘anti-Semitism’ (by far the likeliest possibility) or four jews going around beating up and trying to rob non-jewish baseball fans in Boston while screaming ‘anti-Semitic slurs at them’ in order to frame non-jews for their crimes.

References

