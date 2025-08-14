Yet another crime affecting jews popped up recently when it was reported by news sites – although interestingly not by jewish news sites – that ‘Utah’s only kosher food truck’ that operates in Salt Lake City – and is owned by one Rabbi Avremi Zippel - had been targeted for repeated theft of copper wire.

‘Food Truck Operator.com’ writes how:

‘Yalla Kosher, the only kosher food truck in Utah, has faced repeated theft in Salt Lake City. Owner Rabbi Avremi Zippel said that the power supply has been stolen on two occasions, according to a report by KSL TV. In the first incident, two individuals stole the copper wire from the truck. Following this incident, Zippel had the power source nailed to the concrete. In the second incident, an individual unscrewed the mechanisms put in place to protect the power source and then walked up to the front door of the synagogue and relieved himself right outside of the building. Zippel said he has reported these incidents to law enforcement and will not be intimidated. "My team on the ground moved heaven and earth to be able to open and function today," Zippel said. "We're definitely not going to be intimidated by what seems to be evolving as a pattern of behavior. And we hope that law enforcement can do their bit to make sure that this sort of stuff is curtailed and we'll keep on doing ours."’ (1)

The interesting thing here is that it appears as thought Rabbi Zippel is absolutely itching to call this repeated copper wire theft from his kosher food truck an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hence his otherwise inexplicable statement that he ‘will not be intimidated’ (2) because if you being intimidated there is a reason and the only logical reasons would be business-related ones (which we have no evidence of) and/or ones related to the fact that it is a kosher food truck and just a normal food truck.

Hence it is worth noting and also pointing out that this is clearly just an ordinary bit of theft not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ no matter how much Rabbi Zippel wants to call it one.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.foodtruckoperator.com/news/utahs-only-kosher-food-truck-targeted-by-repeat-theft/

(2) Similarly restated here: https://ksltv.com/crime-public-safety/kosher-food-truck-operators-reports-theft/806638/