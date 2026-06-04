According to Rafi Mauro-Benady writing for ‘My London’ in an article published on 14th May 2026; there has been yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the UK’s capital city of London.

He writes that:

‘The attack on the Orthodox Jew happened on Clapton Road, Hackney, at about midnight on Friday (May 8) following the Sabbath. A video shared by local Jewish security group, Shomrim, shows the white car whizzing down the road, and one of the two Jews hitting the floor, having been hit, clutching what appears to be the back of his head. He then brushes himself off and puts his hat back on. It comes as The Met has launched a major community policing operation, following the attacks on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March. A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson said: “This is starting to have a 1930s feel to it. Pranking and casually attacking Jews has become somewhere between cool and a way to release fury that has nothing to do with Jews. “Despite the murders, stabbings, arson and constant drip-drip of low-level attacks that injure and traumatise people and communicate to them that they are despised, still no national emergency has been called. “Instead, the Government just offers up mild, reheated proposals and re-announces the same funding. When will this country start to take this epidemic seriously?” A Met Police spokesperson said: ““Police received a report at 9.49pm on Sunday, May 10, of an assault on Upper Clapton Road, Clapton. A man in his 40s reported that an egg was thrown at him from a moving car. “The Met takes incidents of this nature extremely seriously. The incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.’ (1)

The problem with this claim is pretty obvious: we have no idea why the jew concerned was ‘targeted’ other than that he was egged on the street by the occupants of a passing car. It might well have been that the jew concerned was just an easy target and the egging had no relation whatsoever to him being a jew.

In order to make that claim we need actual evidence and we cannot accept such lazy equivocations as ‘a jew was egged therefore the motivation was anti-Semitism’ but rather we require proof – or at least some kind of indicator – that the motivation was ‘anti-Semitism’.

Since to accept the above equivocation is to accept the absurd claim that any attack on any jew at any time that occurs anywhere is ipso facto ‘anti-Semitic’, which is obviously absurd as it would render – for example – jew-on-jew crime in Israel and elsewhere as ‘anti-Semitism’.

That is why any claim of this kind of ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ should be automatically rejected if it has no additional evidence attached to other than the jewishness of the victim.

It is simply idiotic and a way to promote the idea that ‘anti-Semitism is prevalent’ on the streets when in truth it is not particularly but by behaving the way jews are currently. They are actually creating an anti-Semitic hellstorm the like of which has been seen for hundreds of years that is building over their heads.

The question is: when is the storm going to break?

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References

(1) https://www.mylondon.news/news/east-london-news/jewish-man-egged-moving-car-33945339