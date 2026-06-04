Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
6d

i do not remember the use of the term 'anti-white hate crime' in connection with the murder of henri nowak.

nor with any other of the fairly recent murders of 'white' people by non-white murderers.

'jews' do seem to have a status aparte when it comes to being 'victims', for whatever happens to a 'jew' is per definition an anti-semitic hate crime.

on the other hand the mere fact of noticing that a perpetrator is a 'jew' also is anti-semitic.

the 'jew' cries out in pain while he strikes you...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture