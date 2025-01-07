According to the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Dublin, Ireland in November 2024.

They write that:

‘A Jewish student was attacked by three men in a Dublin nightclub in a suspected antisemitic assault. The student, a 23-year-old American male who was studying in Dublin, was asked if he was Jewish before being attacked by three people in the early hours of November 9. Speaking to the Irish Times anonymously, he said he was followed by three men into the toilets. Wearing a Magen David necklace, he was asked whether he was Jewish and was attacked after confirming that he was. “I took multiple punches to the back of the head and back of the torso,” he said, adding that he collapsed to the ground and stumbled out of the toilet before security intervened to stop the attack. He added that as witness statements were being taken, one person, who he claimed had not witnessed the incident, said: “The Jews in Amsterdam – they got what they deserved.” The incident occurred the day after fans of Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv were hunted down and attacked in the Dutch capital following their fixture against local side Ajax. The Dutch King apologised for the violence that had taken place – which some had described as being similar to a “pogrom” – and told Israel’s president Isaac Herzog at the time: “We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again”. Reports of the attack in Dublin have been circulating for some time. In late November, Israel’s Ambassador to Ireland warned that “the Jewish community in Ireland are not feeling safe at the moment”. Speaking to the Pat Kenny Show, Ambassador Dana Erlich said: “A few weeks ago, a Jewish student was attacked in a pub in the city centre in Dublin”. She added: “The Jewish community (and) the Israeli community are not feeling safe – this is antisemitism.” A spokesperson for the Garda told the JC: “Gardaí are investigating a reported assault incident that is alleged to have occurred at a commercial premises on Camden Street, Dublin 2 on Saturday 9th November 2024. “Investigations into all the circumstances of this incident, including any hate related motivation, are ongoing and a Diversity Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the injured party.”’ (1)

The ‘Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle’ similarly reported that:

‘Three men severely assaulted a Jewish man at nightclub in Dublin last month in what is being described as an antisemitic attack, The Irish Times reported on Saturday. The man, who was not named but was described as a student from the United States living in Ireland, was wearing a Star of David necklace at the club on Nov. 9 when three men approached him and one of them asked whether he was Jewish, according to the report. When he replied he was, the men attacked, causing him a concussion before security intervened. One suspect was arrested and may be prosecuted for a hate crime, the newspaper reported. Israel’s ambassador to Dublin, Dana Erlich, condemned the alleged assault and said there has been an “alarming increase” in anti-Israel discourse in Ireland that frequently “mutates” into antisemitism. Despite the attack, the victim remains determined to stay in Ireland, asserting that antisemitism must be confronted.’ (2)

The problem with this narrative is simple and despite Dana Erlich’s claims – as well as those of the ‘American jew’ who was ‘assaulted’ – it is not clear that has anything whatsoever to do with ‘anti-Semitism’. Since the only ‘evidence’ we have of this is the claim of the jewish ‘victim’ and it would be decidedly odd for a random jew to be in a nightclub and three random men just so happen to notice his Star of David necklace and then proceed to ‘ask if he was jewish’ (which is an odd thing to do especially in a nightclub where this would probably require screaming the question in said ‘American jew’s’ ear) then once assured that he was ‘assault’ him.

It is all just rather implausible, but it does appear that something happened; hence the arrest that was made by the Gardai.

Yet the story almost certainly is not what the ‘American jew’ is claiming it is but rather more likely the events were actually that the three men and the ‘American jew’ got into a physical altercation in said nightclub and the ‘American jew’ is claiming this narrative to avoid disclosing something about his role in said incident (presumably because it could lead to legal trouble) or simply as a – quintessentially jewish – way to get back at his three assailants by tarring them with the brush of ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ and thus ruin their lives for ‘daring’ to assault him.

This is confirmed by the fact that the Gardai have yet to charge the man who they took into custody with a ‘hate crime’ and shows that the Gardai are clearly suspicious that there is more to this story than simple ‘irrational anti-Semitism’ as am I.

One rather suspects this is yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax that will never come to anything but yet will be routinely cited by jews – and in official jewish statistics – as ‘anti-Semitism’ to push making all criticism of jews, Judaism and/or Israel illegal because it is supposedly ipso facto ‘anti-Semitic’.

