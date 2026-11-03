Recently ‘Sky News’ stated in an article published on 20th October 2026 that:
‘A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault after three Jewish women were reportedly attacked, including one who was pushing a baby in a pram.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called at around 1.40pm on Monday to reports that a man had been detained by Shomrim, a Jewish neighbourhood watch group, after assaulting three Jewish women in the Clapton Common area of London.
Officers attended within minutes and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of racially-aggravated common assault.
One of the women allegedly assaulted was pushing her baby in a pram, police said. The women are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone else who may have been assaulted as they investigate the suspected antisemitic hate crime.
The suspect was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to a woman, believed to be known to him, in an unrelated incident in the Islington area on Friday.
He remains in police custody.
Chief Inspector Erica Crawshaw of the Metropolitan Police said: “This was an alarming and distressing incident and we are grateful to our partners in the Shomrim for detaining a suspect prior to the arrival of officers.
“We have launched an investigation and would ask that anyone with information that could help police, or any victims who have not yet come forward, contact us as soon as possible.
“Antisemitic behaviour and hate crime of any kind will not be tolerated.
“We recognise the concern that this incident will have caused the Jewish community here in Hackney. We have increased patrols in the area and we are speaking to community leaders to provide further reassurance.”’ (1)
From the above we can clearly see that the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ angle to these assaults is tenuous at absolute best, because the perpetrator – who appears to be black going by the video footage that has been released of the assaults – (2) attacked an ‘unrelated woman known to him’ (police speak for girlfriend/wife/female relative) before he went around attacking random women on the street.
This means in effect that the assaults had nothing to do with the women’s jewishness - remember no ‘anti-Semitic verbal abuse’ or the like has been alleged - and everything to do with the area the man was then (or residing) in.
The ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ angle is inadvertently revealed by ‘World Israel News’’ coverage of the incident to be the product of the ‘feelings of the three jewish victims’ and the claims of the local Shomrim organization.
To wit:
‘Shomrim volunteers reached the scene within approximately 30 seconds and witnessed another Jewish woman being attacked, the organization said.
The second woman was punched twice in the face, leaving significant bruising.
Footage released by Shomrim shows a man approaching a woman on the sidewalk and apparently striking her before moving away.
Volunteers subsequently detained the suspect and held him until police arrived.
“The victims told Shomrim that they believe they were assaulted because they were Jewish,” the organization said, adding that the suspect appeared to have targeted Jewish women specifically.
Police confirmed receiving reports involving three women, including one who was pushing a baby stroller when she was assaulted. All three are believed to have sustained minor injuries.
Shomrim said it had received information about additional possible victims who had not yet contacted police and appealed for witnesses and other women who may have been attacked to come forward.
The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the assaults as suspected antisemitic hate crimes and had increased security patrols in the surrounding neighborhood.’ (3)
In other words: there is no actual evidence other than ‘jews say so’ that these assaults deliberately ‘targeted jews’ and/or ‘were motivated by anti-Semitism’.
References
(1) https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-after-alleged-assaults-against-three-jewish-women-including-mum-pushing-a-pram-13601213; the BBC reported much the same: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr78p46q9648o
(2) https://unitedwithisrael.org/watch-jewish-woman-assaulted-in-broad-daylight-antisemitic-attackl/
(3) https://worldisraelnews.com/man-arrested-for-assaults-on-jewish-women-in-london/