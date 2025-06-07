According to Ian Giatti writing for the ‘Christian Post’ there has been an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Brooklyn, New York after a school bus driver stopped his bus taking children to a local free charter school and started talking to them about his faith in Jesus Christ and his desire for them to ‘find Jesus’ like he had done before then delivering them to their charter school… albeit rather later than he should have done.

We read that:

‘A New York school bus driver has been suspended after reportedly evangelizing a group of elementary school students and holding them "captive" while claiming that "Jews" killed Jesus, causing them to be around 30 minutes late to school.

The incident reportedly occurred during a morning route to Brooklyn Prospect International Elementary Charter School, a tuition-free K-5 public charter school in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant/Clinton Hill neighborhood, reported The New York Post.

Parents and students — some of whom were Jewish, according to one parent — told the newspaper that the driver abruptly pulled the bus over and proclaimed Jesus as the only savior and encouraged the children to accept Christian beliefs.

"The only one who can deliver you isn't religion; it's Jesus," the driver reportedly said.

When a student asked if Jesus was Jewish, the driver reportedly said that Jews were responsible for Jesus' death.

"Yes, he was a Jew, and basically Jews — his own kind — killed him," the driver said, according to an unidentified parent who spoke with the NY Post. "They basically killed him because he said he was the son of God. … These were religious leaders who killed him."

The driver reportedly handed out white baseball caps emblazoned with a black cross and the words, "I Am With You Always." He allegedly asked the children to join him in prayer and spoke at length about sin, salvation and the afterlife.

He also reportedly mocked atheism and raised questions about creationism and the Big Bang Theory.

"Well, who created the 'Big Bang'?" the driver allegedly asked students. "They ain't going to be able to answer you. They're going to get stuck."

According to The NY Post, the school told parents last Friday that the driver "stopped the bus for a period of time to make religious remarks and distribute religious merchandise to students" but did not offer any additional details.’ (1)