Back in May 2026 a New York City social worker named Lauren Camiolo – who appears to be a light-skinned black woman although possibly a mulatto - replied to a reel/video on a social media platform (either Instagram or TikTok by the look of it) by a jewish account concerning the jewish festival of Lag B’Omer using four beetle images together probably meant to refer to jews as cockroaches.

Firstly, we should note that Lag B’Omer is a jewish holiday celebrating the massacre of non-jews committed by jews under their violently anti-gentile revolutionary leader Bar Kochba during his revolt against the Roman Empire in 132 A.D. and occurs on the 33rd day of Sefirat HaOmer (‘Counting the Omer’) every year. (1)

Second the festival of Lag B’Omer is a time every year where jews go out to find any cats and dogs they can find – they often end up stealing or abducting stray kittens and puppies – and throw them into their celebratory bonfires while laughing and celebrating their deaths as they burn alive. (2)

Now we’ve put Camiolo’s reply in some context let’s note what the ‘New York Post’ had to say about this, which is that:

‘A NYC Department of Education social worker who’s the ambassador of her high school’s anti-religious bullying program allegedly posted demeaning pictures beneath a video of Orthodox Jews, images critics said echoed “Nazi propaganda,” The Post has learned. Lauren Camiolo, a social worker at Chelsea’s Landmark High School, uploaded images of beetles four different times in response to a Facebook video of the men celebrating Lag B’Omer, which commemorates the death of one of the founders of Jewish mysticism, or Kabbalah. Critics slammed the social worker’s post comparing Jews to insects, and said that imagery came straight out of Nazi Germany. “That’s a very dangerous and antisemitic trope coming from Nazi Germany, where Hitler would categorize Jews as subhuman and insects. He said to restore Germany’s greatness, they had to exterminate the insects,” New York City Public Schools Alliance President Karen Feldman said. Camiolo, 40, who records show has worked at the DOE since at least 2020, ironically serves as the Respect for All liaison at the school, a DOE website says. She earned $115,665 in 2025, public records show. The Respect for All program is designed to fight bullying and help schools “foster and maintain safe learning environments that are supportive, inclusive, and free from discrimination, harassment, and intimidation of any kind,” a DOE website says. “When a Jewish student faces discrimination or bias, they have no one to go to if their Respect for All liaison traffics in antisemitism… a lot of kids are hurting,” she added. “Hitler often called Jewish people insects and pests… This is a direct act of antisemitism. Too many educators use their political beliefs to hurt Jewish students and fellow educators,” United Jewish Teachers President Moshe Spern said. “When the person responsible for ‘Respect for All’ expresses hostility toward Jews or white students, it raises serious concerns about both the educator and the school system in which she works,” David Bernstein, founder of the education watchdog North American Values Institute, said. “Bullying and harassment have no place in any of NYC’s 1,800+ schools, regardless of anyone’s perceived race, color, age, creed, ethnicity, national origin, citizenship/immigration status, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, or weight,” the website states. The DOE employee’s social media is rife with anti-Israel comments and anti-white racism.’ (3)

The problem of course is that the ‘New York Post’ fails to mention what Lag B’Omer is and more importantly what it celebrates (the genocide of non-jews by jews) as well as failing to acknowledge that it is a time of extreme animal cruelty by jews engaging in ‘celebrating’ the festival.

This alone is pretty exculpatory in terms of explaining why Camiolo might feel the way she does about jews celebrating Lag B’Omer on social media as it is – in essence – the celebration of mass murder in part by burning helpless animals to death in bonfires and naturally is left out in favour of treating jews like innocent little darlings just ‘celebrating their festival’.

The other fact that I should comment on here is that the Third Reich didn’t – to my knowledge anyway – compare jews to insects ever (the only instance I can think of is a ‘Der Sturmer’ cartoon) so Karen Feldman and Moshe Spern are simply making them up. They did compare them to rats (famously in the 1940 documentary ‘Der Ewige Jude’) and occasionally to bacteria and/or a virus, but this was unusual in the Third Reich as far as I know.

It does however show just many claims about ‘Nazi Germany’ are just simply made up ‘folk knowledge’ probably created via the process of Chinese whispers.

So, no Camiolo probably isn’t ‘anti-Semitic’ and was reacting to jews celebrating the mass murder of non-jews which then makes her being upset both justified and understandable.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-symbolism-of-murder-in-the-jewish

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-burning-kittens-and-puppies

(3) https://nypost.com/2026/05/09/us-news/nyc-public-schools-social-worker-posted-images-of-bugs-on-video-of-jews-celebrating-holiday/