According to Itamar Eichner writing in ‘YNet’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic attack’ in the Hungarian capital of Budapest in May 2025.

He writes that:

‘A violent antisemitic incident took place in Budapest when eight Orthodox Israeli men— two residents and six tourists — were assaulted by a group of drunk German tourists. According to the victims, the attack, which took place 10 days ago, occurred shortly after they left evening prayers at a local synagogue and were heading to a friend's apartment. They were approached by around 15 young Germans who recognized that they were Jewish based on their religious appearance and began hurling racist slurs before physically attacking them. “They started shouting antisemitic insults,” said Yossi (assumed name), one of the victims. “One yelled ‘Heil Hitler,’ others shouted ‘dirty Jews’ and ‘kill the Jews.’ We tried to calm things down but they responded with violence.” Despite attempts at de-escalation, including shaking hands with two of the Germans who appeared uninvolved, tensions quickly escalated. “Suddenly one of them jumped out of a taxi, shouted ‘dirty Jew, I’ll kill you,’ gave a Nazi salute and punched me in the face,” Yossi said. “I lost consciousness. My face was scratched and my glasses and kippah were gone.” Yossi said he was forced to delay his return to Israel and remain in hiding at his hotel. His family canceled their plans to join him in Budapest. “We were attacked without any provocation — just because we’re Jewish. We acted purely in self-defense,” he said. Hungarian police arrived at the scene promptly and arrested one of the attackers, while another fled. However, Yossi was also taken to the police station after one of the assailants accused him of initiating the altercation.’ (1)

There is little other information about what allegedly happened – I haven’t been able to find any update on the case and whether any kind of charging decision has been made or not – but it would appear that eight Orthodox jews from Israel got into some kind of altercation with fifteen young German men – it not clear if they are in fact Germans or just non-Germans with German citizenship – yet there is no evidence for the jewish version of events other than… well… the jews said so.

The reality seems to have been that the Orthodox jews picked a fight with the Germans as is seen by the fact that they ardently insisting they ‘were attacked without provocation’ (i.e., they did the attacking) and that the Hungarian police didn’t arrest all the German men but rather just one as well as the jew Yossi who Eichner is quoting.

Indeed, we further read:

‘He claimed he was held for hours without food, water, shoes or a belt. “The officers said they didn’t understand English and ignored my questions,” he recounted. He was released only after a hate crimes unit arrived and provided a translator. Yossi, who frequently visits Hungary, said he had never previously felt unsafe there. “It doesn’t matter how drunk they were — this was a violent antisemitic assault, a hate crime in every sense. I have a fractured nose.” The local Jewish community is supporting the victims with legal aid and representation before the authorities.’ (2)

Put another way Yossi is upset that he was arrested at all and is now all but accusing the Hungarian police of ‘anti-Semitism’ for daring to try and sort out what appears to have been an altercation between Germans and jews but without any actual ‘anti-Semitic’ undertones.

