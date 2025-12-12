Back in November 2025 another wave of so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ in the form of ‘anti-Semitic graffiti’ hit Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia and the jewish community in Australia is predictably shrieking like someone just stole their penny collection.

The ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ writes how:

‘Buildings and bollards in North Bondi, Australia, were spray-painted with antisemitic graffiti on Saturday, prompting New South Wales police to cordon off parts of the area as they began an investigation.

Officers advised local residents to stay clear while they examined the scene, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Images posted online showed slurs and hostile messages, including “Israel commits genocide,” “F*** the IDF,” “F*** Zionism and Israel,” “Free Palestine, F*** Israel,” and “Israel has blood on their hands.”

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) shared photos of the vandalism on X, noting that “Bondi Beach [was] hit by wave of antisemitic graffiti.” The group said police were “hunting for suspects.”

Authorities have not yet identified who carried out the attack.

The defacement adds to growing concerns within Australia’s Jewish community, which has faced heightened harassment and threats since October 7th.’ (1)