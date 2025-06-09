According to Joseph Feldman writing for ‘VIN News’ there is ‘anti-Semitic discrimination’ going on against Orthodox jews in the city of Boca Raton in Florida specifically from the Boca Grove Property Owners Association – a very exclusive local HOA – for no reason at all but perfidious ‘anti-Semitism’.

Feldman claims that:

‘An Orthodox Jewish family in Boca Raton has filed a $50 million federal civil-rights lawsuit, claiming the Boca Grove Property Owners Association unfairly suspended them over a social media video showing a Jewish ritual. Isaac Scharf invited influencer Jake Adams to the country club last December. A brief moment in Adams’ comedic golf video showed the two wrapping tefillin—a traditional prayer practice. Though the club initially reacted positively online, board members allegedly later deemed the religious act “offensive” and punished Scharf. The 90-day suspension barred the family from using community amenities—including the pool, golf course, clubhouse, and even gate access. The punishment was later extended to Scharf’s wife and five children, including his 5- and 14-year-old sons. “This wasn’t about enforcing a rule,” said attorney Jacob Roth. “It was about sending a message to Orthodox Jews that they’re not welcome.” The lawsuit alleges broader hostility toward Orthodox residents, including obstructed access to a local synagogue and resistance to kosher dining services.’ (1)

The problem with this narrative is that firstly Boca Grove is an exclusive gated community on a golf course and as such when you buy a home in Boca Grove you have to agree to certain standards and codes of behaviour.

Secondly Scharf mentions bringing ‘influencer Jake Adams’ to the Boca Grove Country Club ‘last December’ – Jake Adams is apparently also jewish – (2) and the two appear to have shot a comic golf video – including them wrapping tefillin for some reason – for Adams’ social media channel.

Scharf wants to focus on the wrapping of tefillin to make all this about ‘anti-Semitism’ but in truth what actually seems to be cause – reading between the lines for a moment – is that Scharf broke the rules of the HOA and the country club’s journalism/social media policies by inviting Adams to Boca Grove Country Club and allowing Adams to shoot content there without seeking prior permission as would normally be the way. (3)

The truth is that this not about ‘anti-Semitism’ but rather a jew breaking the rules – resulting in a suspension of privileges which Scharf is very upset about – and then trying to use his jewishness to claim it is all about ‘anti-Semitism’ when it is in fact about jewish bad behaviour!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://vinnews.com/2025/06/06/orthodox-jewish-family-sues-boca-raton-hoa-for-religious-discrimination/ also see https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2025/06/05/orthodox-jewish-family-claims-video-led-to-unfair-suspension-by-boca-property-association/

(2) https://www.instagram.com/jakemadams3/?hl=en

(3) See: https://bocagrove.org/privacy-policy.html