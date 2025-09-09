Recently one Dov Forman – who is a parliamentary aide to British Conservative Party MP Robert Jenrick (1) whose wife Michal Berkner is an Israeli – (2) posted his own ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ claim on X/Twitter or rather did so behalf of Rabbi Benzion Alperowitz of the Lubavitch Chabad in the English seaside city of Bournemouth.

Forman writes how:

‘On Saturday morning, my friend Rabbi Benzion Alperowitz of Bournemouth Chabad walked outside to find a swastika on his home. Antisemitism is alive on our streets, yet it is too often excused and ignored. But it will not break us. We will continue to live proudly as Jews.’ (3)

He then followed it up with a video from Alperowitz documenting what allegedly happened. (4)

His narrative is as follows:

On the morning of Saturday 23rd August 2025 Alperowitz went to leave his home in Bournemouth with his children to attend morning prayers at his local shul and found someone had graffitied a swastika in black spray paint – happily it is the right way around as well as the right variant of the swastika symbol this time – and claims to have been ‘upset’ and ‘very alarmed’ as well as ‘taking the necessary safety precautions’ as a direct result.

He also states that he has reported the matter to the British police ‘who are trying to track down who did this’ and then starts grandstanding about ‘how jews will not be fearful’ as well as how ‘jews should be proud to be jewish’.

He further states that he doesn’t have cameras and then uses it as a ‘teachable moment’/recruitment push for jews to ‘contact him’ so he can ‘check’ if they have ‘kosher mezuzahs’.

For the record this is what the so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ looks like:

Now there are five obvious problems with Alperowitz’s claimed narrative:

1) He has absolutely no evidence of who did this and he’s automatically assumed ‘cowardly anti-Semites’ did it rather than – say – a jewish ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax of which this fits the general pattern. (5)

2) Alperowitz’s house has no visible signs of jewishness that I can see and even the mezuzah – which you can see on the video on his door – is not very obvious and looks like part of the door frame.

3) Alperowitz’s house inexplicably has absolutely no camera covering it, which is both very convenient and also odd because at this time of ‘rising anti-Semitism’; you’d think a prominent local rabbi would have installed cameras as jewish organizations and individuals are prone to doing in order to ‘catch anti-Semitic hate crimes on camera’.

4) Alperowitz’s house appears to be nowhere near the Bournemouth Chabad where he works; so, other than seeing him go into/leave his house one wonders how his house was fingered as the home of a jew by the so-called ‘anti-Semites’.

5) The black swastika is on the rendered external wall oddly where it can be easily washed off using store bought chemicals and a normal domestic power-washer; where-as if the black swastika had been on the door – which looks like it is wood – then it would have likely taken the paint off of door and thus caused Alperowitz to spend (possibly significant amounts of) money replacing, repairing and/or repainting it.

When you add up the fact that it is unclear (and rather odd) how the ‘anti-Semites’ knew that a jew lived in Alperowitz’s house, that there were no cameras whatsoever (and you’d reasonably expect Alperowitz to have invested in them) and the ‘anti-Semites’ targeted the easiest place to swash off the black swastika rather than the obvious place to put it but where it would have likely caused damage to wash it off – Alperowitz’s front door – it seems rather like the ‘anti-Semites’ were mightily well-informed about Alperowitz and kind enough not to cost him a lot of money to wash off their ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’.

Then combine that with the fact that Alperowitz in the video is less distressed and upset but rather intent on using it as a ‘teachable moment’ to push for jews to be ‘proud to be jewish’ and ‘put up kosher mezuzahs’ (aka become observant in the Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox senses of Judaism); it rather suggests that Alperowitz seems to be the logical suspect in committing the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ against his own house in order to act as a recruiting tool for Judaism and the Bournemouth Chabad.

I can’t prove it of course, but that is what the evidence suggests to my mind!

