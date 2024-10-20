According to ‘United with Israel’ back in July a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ occurred in the Dutch capital Amsterdam where:

‘A statue of Anne Frank in Amsterdam was defaced Tuesday, with the word “Gaza” painted in red on the base. The statue sits in a public park near the famous annex where Frank and her family hid from the Nazis, and where they were later discovered. Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the graffiti, and police are investigating. “How can you bring yourself to do such violence to her memory?” Halsema wrote on social media. “Whoever it was, shame on you! There is no excuse for this. No Palestinian is helped by defacing her precious image.”’ (1)

Now despite Halsema bleating on cue like a trained sheep about the so-called ‘anti-Semitism’ of this incident; the problem with this claim is that while Anne Frank was indeed jewish. Spray painting ‘Gaza’ on a statue of her in Amsterdam is an anti-Zionist political protest and not in any way, shape or form a ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

In fact, Anne Frank’s statute wouldn’t likely have been targeted at all had not jews routinely used the ‘Holocaust’ as an excuse for Israel’s conduct in Palestine and elsewhere.

So, in truth this is another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax where something that is not anti-Semitic in any way, shape or form is claimed to be anti-Semitic because it is peripherally related to jews.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://unitedwithisrael.org/anne-frank-statue-in-amsterdam-vandalized-with-gaza-graffiti/