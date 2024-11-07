According to Charles Ramirez and Myesha Johnson writing for ‘Detroit News’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Ann Arbor, Michigan in September where:

‘Ann Arbor police are investigating an alleged assault last weekend sparked by the victim's identity, officials said. The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hill Street and South Forest Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the victim, 19, told them he was walking when a group of unknown men behind him asked if he was Jewish. He replied in the affirmative and the men began assaulting him, officials said. The group then left and the victim suffered minor injuries, investigators said. He did not require medical treatment and reported the incident to police at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.’ (1)

The problem with this narrative – of course – is that we apparently only have the ‘jewish victim’s’ word that this was remotely to do with ‘anti-Semitism’ and that the ‘unknown men’ asked him if he was jewish before ‘assaulting him’ at 12:45 a.m. on a Sunday morning presumably after consuming at least some alcohol.

We have absolutely no reason to believe said ‘jewish victim’s’ precisely because it unsupported by any other evidence and is just… well… odd – for example why was he out wandering alone at 12.45 a.m. on a Sunday morning and how did said group of ‘unknown men’ know that he ‘might be jewish’ in the first place? – not to mention rather improbable.

Where is the CCTV footage of the incident for example? How about mobile phone footage? Ring camera footage? Something… anything?

Without it is more likely a case of a jew wandering alone at 12:45 a.m. on a Sunday got attacked by ‘unknown men’ for ‘unknown reasons’ – but probably completely unrelated to his being jewish – and now said ‘jewish victim’ is trying to make it about ‘anti-Semitism’ in revenge to try and get sympathy and/or try and excuse his sheer idiocy.

Scratch another fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’!

