On 13th September 2025 there was a fight between two Israelis and three Palestinian protesters near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square in the Greek capital of Athens.

‘The J.CA’ reports what occurred as follows:

‘Greek police detained five people after a confrontation in central Athens that left a 29-year-old Israeli man lightly injured and prompted a high-profile complaint by a Brussels-based rights group seeking an investigation into alleged war crimes, officials and media reports said. The incident took place near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square, a frequent site of demonstrations. Greek authorities said two Israelis, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, clashed with three Palestinian men. Police confiscated six plastic poles, two bearing Palestinian flags, and took all five into custody for questioning. Greek police reported that investigators were treating the matter as a violent altercation. Local outlets said charges were being prepared: the Palestinians were accused of dangerous bodily harm with racist motives, while the Israeli man faced a charge of bodily harm with racist intent, and the Israeli woman faced an insult charge with racist elements. Authorities confirmed medical treatment was provided to the injured parties. The episode quickly took on an international legal dimension after the Hind Rajab Foundation, a Brussels-based NGO that documents alleged Israeli abuses, identified the Israeli man and filed a formal complaint with Greek authorities seeking a probe into alleged war crimes tied to his service, the group said in statements posted online. The foundation asserted it had evidence linking the individual to an Israeli frontline unit and urged Greek prosecutors to investigate. The Hind Rajab Foundation’s filing fed an intense online debate. Israeli and diaspora commentators warned that activist demands for war-crimes inquiries into individuals detained after street fights risk conflating criminal allegations with summary judgment by activists. Supporters of the complaint said states and courts should examine credible evidence of serious wrongdoing wherever it emerges. Video of the Syntagma Square scuffle circulated widely on social platforms. Several outlets showed footage of the Israeli man being struck and falling to the ground while others kicked and beat him. Coverage noted the rapid spread of clips and the heightened emotions surrounding pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Athens in recent months. Accounts of events in a subsequent court setting were more contested. Israeli commentators and social posts, including from public figures who track antisemitism and communal safety, said protesters packed the courthouse, verbally assaulted the Israeli defendants, and disrupted the defense counsel, at times reducing the lawyer to tears. Those claims were posted on social platforms and amplified by commentators; mainstream Greek media accounts to date have focused on the arrests and the police investigation rather than on descriptions of courtroom abuse. Greek authorities have an obligation to investigate both the physical attack in Syntagma Square and any credible allegations of intimidation or obstruction in judicial proceedings. Legal experts note that filing a complaint is not itself a criminal conviction and that Greek prosecutors must assess any documentary or eyewitness evidence before deciding whether to open a formal war-crimes probe. At present, there is no public indication that Greek prosecutors have charged the Israeli tourist with war crimes.’ (1)

The problem with this jewish narrative is that when you view the actual footage of the fighting and who attacked who; (2) it is clearly the Israeli man attacked the three Palestinians who were protesting Israeli crimes in Gaza in Syntagma Square in Athens. While the Palestinians responding using the poles their flags had been on to beat the Israeli jew who was attacking them.

It has since become clear that the jew who did the attacking was one David Hadar – a Sergeant in the IDF’s infamous Golani Brigade (known for creating the famous ‘Hannibal Directive’ and also implementing it on 7th October 2023 resulting in numerous Israeli civilians being killed by their own forces) – (3) and ended up getting beaten up by the Palestinians.

So humiliating was this to Israel that they’ve promptly tried to claim that Hadar ‘has a disability’ – he looked fine to me when he was assaulting the Palestinian men protesting in Athens – which somehow ‘excuses’ his committing assault. (4)

In all likelihood in Greeks will probably drop all the charges against all parties with warnings so to avoid issues.

References

(1) https://thej.ca/2025/09/17/israeli-tourist-beaten-in-athens-is-subject-of-war-crimes-complaint-and-courtroom-tensions-activists-say/

(2) You can view this here: https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org/perpetrators/hind-rajab-foundation-is-calling-on-greek-authorities-to-investigate-israeli-soldier-involved-in-athens-altercation

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-hannibal-directive-and-the-murder

(4) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-867677