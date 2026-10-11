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Douglas's avatar
Douglas
Oct 11

Jews love to cry while the choke you to death

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American in Exile's avatar
American in Exile
Oct 12

"The Jew always tells you what happened to him, but never why." —Old Russian proverb

Most likely what happened is what we've seen in dozens of other videos, namely this kike saw Palestine supporters who were either demonstrating or maybe they were just identifiable by wearing a kefiyah, and he went into hostile arrogant Jew mode and started berating them. Remember, to the mentally ill paranoid Jewish race, to voice support for Palestinians and/or Gaza tells them you intend to October 7th them at any moment.

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