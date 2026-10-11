According to Alex Carson writing in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on 17th August 2026 there has been yet another alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ this time in Barcelona, Spain.

Where:

‘A group of seven French Jewish tourists was surrounded, spat on, and subjected to 40 minutes of antisemitic abuse by a crowd in Barcelona last month, an ordeal that left the victims fearing for their lives. Jimmy Zaghroun, a 41-year-old French Jew from Paris, recounted the harrowing encounter in an interview with the French news channel CNEWS yesterday. Zaghroun described how he and six friends were targeted after leaving a synagogue in the city’s port area on the night of July 3. According to Zaghroun’s testimony, the incident began when a woman, notably dressed in pro-Palestinian attire including a keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag, began shouting “Free Palestine” at the group. Her actions, which Zaghroun described as rhythmic clapping and gesturing like a fan in a stadium, quickly mobilized a surrounding crowd. Within minutes, the group was encircled by hundreds of people. The initial protests escalated into overt and aggressive antisemitic rhetoric. Zaghroun described the atmosphere as terrifying, stating, “For 40 minutes, hundreds of people humiliated us and spat on us. There was a huge crowd around us. We feared we would be murdered. It was very scary.” As Zaghroun recounted, the harassment continued with the crowd shouting various antisemitic and anti-Israel slogans, including “Baby killers,” “Jews are not wanted here,” “Zionists are not wanted here,” “Death to Israel,” and threats directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to his account, some individuals within the crowd explicitly threatened, “We are going to kill Jews.” Zaghroun stated that despite his attempts to de-escalate the situation by explaining in French that he and his companions were from France and not Israel, the assailants continued their abuse, appearing indifferent to the group’s nationality. Zaghroun noted that one member of the group, a member of Chabad wearing traditional Jewish clothing, including a long coat and a black kippah, served as a particularly visible target during the encounter. Recognizing that they were in grave danger, Zaghroun said the group eventually split up in an attempt to escape the crowd’s encirclement. They ultimately managed to flee to their hotel, with the mob pursuing them as far as the building’s entrance, according to his testimony. Zaghroun, a Parisian of Spanish-Tunisian descent, emphasized that the attack was motivated solely by their Jewish identity. The incident has been noted by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain noted that if the accounts were confirmed, “this would be one of the most serious episodes of antisemitic harassment recorded in Barcelona in recent years.” Zaghroun has filed a formal complaint in France, and Spanish authorities have confirmed they are investigating the incident.’ (1)

Now the problem here is perhaps the obvious one in that Zaghroun’s account of what happened is the only source provided and it is rather obviously extremely self-interested. While we also have no confirmatory evidence concerning key pieces of it such as how the group of jewish tourists ‘leaving the synagogue’ ‘didn’t do anything’ and all of a sudden angry pro-Palestinian protesters began abusing them and threatening to kill them.

This doesn’t make a whole lot of sense – although clearly it does to jews however irrational the claim is – given that people usually don’t just get randomly abused in the street for no reason and that we only have Zaghroun’s inherently self-serving account of what happened and no security camera footage of the events to support what he claims occurred.

I would suggest the likelihood is that a significant part of what happened has been left out of Zaghroun’s narrative. Namely that that say a passerby said something about them just as they were coming out of the synagogue in Barcelona, Zaghroun and/or one of his group of jews twerked back and made a big deal out of it then this caused an argument/confrontation that then led to Zaghroun and the jews being surrounded by angry people denouncing Israel and/or the jews.

We should also note that the claims that the crowd shouted things like ‘We are going to kill Jews’ are also completely anecdotal and wholly reliant on uncritically believing Zaghroun’s version of events. We simply have no independent evidence that this occurred.

Nor is it necessarily true that this whole kerfuffle was related to Zaghroun and his group being jewish at all. We have no evidence of that either apart from Zaghroun’s unsupported testimony and that means the claim is just hearsay with it quite possible that this was a conflict unrelated to Zaghroun’s group’s jewishness that Zaghroun is now trying to style as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ for purposes of either gaining sympathy, donations and/or just getting his five minutes of fame.

Either way without solid supporting evidence for Zaghroun’s claims; this was not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

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References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-905801