According to the ‘Jewish News of Northern California’ an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ occurred in September 2024 in the city of San Francisco in California when:

‘A Jewish woman who displays an Israeli flag in her front window said her family’s home was vandalized on Tuesday night.

San Francisco resident Yana Rathman told J. she is worried that the Israeli flag in the window led to the vandalism.

On Tuesday night, Rathman said, someone threw a rock at the window of her family’s Victorian home, which displays both an Israeli flag and a Ukrainian flag. The impact cracked the window, but a shatterproof, anti-burglary film prevented the glass from shattering, she said.

The vandalism happened after the first day of a deadly and unusual attack in Lebanon, widely attributed to Israel, in which thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded.

On Wednesday morning, Rathman filed a police report. A few hours later, she said, someone broke her video-enabled doorbell.

“This is getting serious,” she said.

It wasn’t the first time her home has been vandalized in recent months, Rathman said. Someone also graffitied her house with “Free Palestine” a few months ago.

“We just cleared the graffiti, and that was it,” she said.

Rathman noted that some neighbors have spoken out against the Israeli flag, which has been up for a year, while others have been sympathetic.

Tuesday night’s incident left her rattled, but for now the flag is staying, Rathman and her husband, Vlad Mezhibovsky, have decided.

“I told him a few times, ‘Should we take the flag down?’” Rathman said. “And he said ‘no.’” (1)