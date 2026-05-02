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DawnieR
11h

Forgive me if I do NOT believe KNOWN LIARS!

This likely did not happen......ANY of it!

Firstly, I have a problem with THIS....."the incident happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. at Stillwater Park."

a THURSDAY......BEFORE 2 PM??

Aren't children IN SKOOL (spelled on purpose), on a WEEKDAY, at THAT hour?!

And then.......

".....and asked whether they were Jewish".

Sorry, but, 'mentally ill' or not......NO ONE does this!

NO ONE walks up to random people and asks if they're 'jewish'!

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