According to Valerie Ryan writing for ‘NBC Miami’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ committed by a Muslim man towards jews at Miami Beach in Florida on 2nd April 2026.

She writes how:

‘A man is behind bars after police say he threatened a father and his children in a Miami Beach park in what authorities are calling a hate-motivated incident. According to Miami Beach Police, the incident happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. at Stillwater Park. Investigators said the suspect, identified as Ahmad Zeeshan, approached a man and his children as they were leaving the park and asked whether they were Jewish. Police said Zeeshawn then began shouting antisemitic slurs at the family. The arrest report stated Zeeshan used derogatory language, including calling the victims “dirty people,” and threatened to attack the father and his children. The victim told officers he feared for his family’s safety and pulled out a firearm in self-defense, prompting the suspect to back away. Body camera footage released by police shows officers taking Zeeshan into custody. Authorities said Zeeshawn told officers he is Muslim and does not like Jewish people, adding that he believed he was exercising his First Amendment rights. Officers also noted in their report that he did not appear to be mentally stable. Zeeshawn was transported to the Miami-Dade County Jail, where he is being held on a charge of assault motivated by prejudice. During a bond court hearing, a judge declined to grant a standard bond despite the defense noting that Zeeshawn has no prior arrests. Community members in the area said they were surprised to learn about the incident. Zeeshawn remains in custody pending his next court appearance.’ (1)

Now the key facts here are that Zeeshan was indeed exercising his first amendment rights in this instance in that he is free to call jews ‘dirty people’ to their face under the first amendment, but he is not free to ‘threaten violence’. The problem is that we have only the jewish family’s word for it that he did ‘threaten violence’ and while he clearly did make ‘anti-Semitic comments’ to the jewish family. The only proven ‘threat of violence’ involved here was the jewish husband’s as he – according to his own testimony - drew a firearm – understandably so I might add – and effectively threatened Zeeshan with it; albeit he did it in self-defence of a sort but never-the-less that is the truth of the matter.

It is also clear from the police reporting that Zeeshan was – and is – not ‘mentally stable’ that the attack was likely motivated not by anti-Semitism per se but Zeeshan’s rather unfortunate mental health situation which then presumably made him deluded enough to walk up to a jewish family in Miami Beach and act like he was the modern-day version of Umar ibn al-Khattab.

Whatever way you look at it Zeeshan is simply mentally ill and as such he needs serious help – although preferably in a Muslim country not America – not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ charges.

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References

(1) https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/man-charged-antisemitic-hate-crime-miami-beach/3790877/