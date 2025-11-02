According to the ‘European Jewish Press’ there has been yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the city of New York in which one Rabbi Rami Glickstein has been assaulted.

We read how:

‘Responding to a 911 call, NYPD officers saw a 59-year-old man with “injuries to the right side of his face.” The victim was subsequently taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in stable condition, the department said. “There is no arrest, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.” Ofir Akunis, consul general of Israel in New York, named the victim as Rami Glickstein and said that he spoke with Glickstein and his wife Rivi on Monday. Glickstein is reportedly an Israeli educator. The Israeli envoy wished Glickstein a speedy recovery and told him and Rivi that the “Israeli consulate in New York stands fully at their disposal.” “This attack is a direct result of the daily incitement taking place around the world, including in the United States, against Jews and against Israel,” Akunis stated. “Lies, verbal violence, calls for another Oct. 7 massacre, and the unrestricted spread of blood libels, such as the false Gaza narrative, influence many people, some of whom do not hesitate to commit physical attacks.” The victim was reportedly walking near the kosher restaurant when a man noted his kippah and knocked it to the ground, spat upon Glickstein and punched him in the face. “All public leaders in the United States, at both the national and local levels, must immediately and firmly condemn this assault and the calls for violence such as the so-called ‘global intifada,’” Akunis said.’ (1)

Now the obvious problem here is that we have no actual evidence this was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ as opposed to an assault-cum-mugging which are fairly normal in New York other than Glickstein’s claims that this was the case, which in turn are odd precisely because we are told by Glickstein that the assailant randomly noticed Glickstein’s kippah and then simply assaulted him but we have no evidence for this chain of events other than Glickstein’s unsupported testimony – it appears his wife wasn’t with him at the time – which is not good evidence of anything.

Well other than the fact that he was probably assaulted; any kind of ‘anti-Semitic’ motive must be doubted unless we have actual evidence to suggest as much. Not the desperate propaganda pushed by Israel’s consul general in New York Ofir Akunis that this was somehow caused by the ‘blood libel’s’ committed against Israel by the media – a strange way of saying ‘telling the truth about Israel’s conduct’ – suggesting that either Akunis is pulling ‘facts’ from his arse, has somehow acquired telepathic abilities and/or organized Glickstein getting beaten up himself.

Quite clearly Akunis is pulling ‘facts’ from his arse, but then – as the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer declared – jews are ‘the great masters of lying’, which is exactly what Akunis and Glickstein appear to be doing.

