On 10th March 2026 the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ reported that a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ had occurred in the heavily jewish northern suburb of London called Finchley.

We read how:

‘An acclaimed Jewish music producer was pushed in front of an oncoming car in Finchley on Sunday in an alleged antisemitic attack. Brian Harris, who has worked with the likes of Barry White in a career spanning three decades, was walking near Woodside Park Synagogue when a man allegedly began shouting anti-Jewish slurs. “He was yelling the most horrendous abuse at the top of his voice,” Harris told the JC. “‘Heil Hitler’, ‘death to all Jews’, ‘you are all c***s’, ‘you should all die’, ‘you should all be buried’ - the most vile things.” Harris said that he told the man that, if he continued, he was going to call the police, at which point he apparently became even louder and said: “F*** off you Jew, you should be dead.”’ (1)

The problem with Harris’ claim here is that:

A) We have no evidence other than his anecdotal claims that any of this event happened.

B) We don’t know how ‘the man’ knew that Harris was jewish given that Harris isn’t obviously jewish (i.e., he doesn’t appear to wear a kippah or anything like that in public).

So put another way: Harris is just claiming this happened and his claims don’t even make sense.

Thus we can reasonably junk this claim as yet another fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

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References

(1) https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/jewish-music-producer-pushed-car-hitler-placard-d5zlob6n