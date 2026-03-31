Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
7d

Every single Harris I'm aware of the world would be better without.

Reply
Share
Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
7d

These kikes always use

antisemitism as an excuse to attack anyone they choose.

Oy ! You hate me !

We can't get rid of these social parasites quickly enough.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture