According to Emma Bussey writing for ‘Fox News’ there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Bergen Country on 5th October 2025.

She writes that:

‘A rabbi has been assaulted outside his home in New Jersey just hours before the start of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, authorities said.

The Oct. 5th incident is being investigated as both a violent crime and a suspected antisemitic attack, with the local mayor condemning it as “a disgraceful act of violence.”

Police said the suspect, Jeffrey Zicchinella, 40, of Ridgefield Park, was driving through the area of Sussex Road around 2 p.m. when he allegedly stopped his vehicle, got out, and attacked Rabbi Avraham Wein.

A neighbor who witnessed the assault rushed to help the Rabbi, who is an assistant at Congregation Keter Torah in nearby Teaneck. The neighbor managed to restrain the suspect until officers arrived.

Zicchinella was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of simple assault, according to NorthJersey.com. Records also indicate he may also go by the name Jeffrey Vangoldren.

“Due to the quick actions of our residents and the Bergenfield Police Department, the male actor was taken into custody and charged with two counts of simple assault and remanded to the Bergen County Jail,” police said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“We are in consultation with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and stress that this is still an ongoing investigation,” the statement continued.

“We take all reports of bias-motivated or hate-related incidents seriously and remain dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our borough feels safe and respected.”

Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh also said extra patrols have been ordered around synagogues and residential neighborhoods “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that preliminary findings suggest the incident appears isolated.’ (1)