Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

third possibility, and much more likely, the owner did it himself...

false flags do have an long tradition among that part of the population....

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Tony C.'s avatar
Tony C.
Jun 2

The "business" might be failing or not very profitable but I suspect it might be a front for some kiddie porn operation.

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