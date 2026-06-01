According to the ‘Baltimore Jewish Times’ on 26th April 2026 an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ occurred in Toronto, Canada and which affected a Judaica shop named ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’.

We read how:

‘A pair of incidents took place outside of Jewish sites in the Toronto area over the weekend, adding to a series of attacks that have left the city’s Jewish community unnerved, JTA reported. During Shabbat services on April 25, a man tried to force his way into the Sephardic Kehilah Centre, in the suburb of Vaughan. After the man was turned away by security, he reportedly encountered a father and son on their way to the synagogue and punched the father in the face. The father was left with no serious injuries. The following day, photos circulated after a rock was hurled and broke the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a shop on the heavily Jewish Bathurst Street corridor. Police did not confirm which business was hit, but confirmed that a rock was thrown at a business near Bathurst Street and Regina Avenue, and that the Hate Crime Unit “was consulted and is aware.” No suspects have been identified in either incident. Unlike other recent attacks on Toronto synagogues and Jewish businesses, which were carried out late at night, these two incidents took place in broad daylight, both around 9:30 a.m.’ (1)

For the record this is what the damage looks like: (2)

Now despite all the public kvetching by the owner of ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’ – one Moshe Davis – about how this is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’. Just a little bit of checking suggests something very different is the case.

Now there is no doubt whatsoever that Moshe Davis publicly supports Israel – note no Canadian flag is present – since the front of ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’ looked like this in August 2024:

And then in June 2025 it had changed to this:

Thus, immediately we can see that an alternative vandalism motive could be the pro-Trump flag and it – in a street filled with overtly jewish-owned shops – could well be the case that the vandalism could be say because of Trump’s policy of mass deportations of illegal immigrants for example.

We should also note that despite two visible signs advertising security cameras on the door of ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’ no footage or stills of the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ has been aired – it normally would as a way to identify the perpetrator(s) – which is odd as is the fact that the ‘anti-Semitic’ vandalism wasn’t done in the obvious place (the storefront with the large Israeli flag and lots of smaller pro-Israel flags/propaganda pieces) but rather down the side of ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’ on Deloraine Avenue.

We can see this here:

Further if we look at where the damage on the window is relative to the above:

We can see that the damage is rather low to the ground:

Thus, it is hard to see how this was done, and I can think of only two plausible ways:

A) Someone throw the rock from some distance away and that is where it hit the window.

B) The rock was kicked/flicked by a passing vehicle (which often causes chips in car windscreens) and smashed through the window.

Now as we don’t have any footage and/or photos of a suspect and there are numerous businesses with active and modern security cameras that point at just this location – the laundromat over the road on Bathurst Street for example has a security camera potentially pointing right at where this occurred – we can reasonably conclude that no footage likely exists of the event which either means a rock was never thrown or no one got the incident – or a suspect – on camera, which seems odd at best given the amount of security cameras visible on Bathurst Street.

This then suggests that the actual origin of this ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ was a car or truck accidentally kicking up/flicking a rock into ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’s’ side window on Deloraine Avenue – this also makes sense of the time that it occurred (9.30 a.m.) and why no one (as well as no security cameras) saw anything – and that was is going on here is that Davis is using this accident as a way to drum up business – ‘Aleph Bet Judaica’ has clearly seen better days going by the store front and signage and is likely not very profitable – via sympathy from having been subjected to an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ that Davis has basically invented out of thin air.

So yes, this is once again yet another likely ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax!

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References

(1) https://www.jewishtimes.com/assault-outside-synagogue-and-rock-thrown-through-judaica-shop-window-ratchet-up-toronto-jews-concerns/

(2) Idem.

(3) See for example: https://torontosun.com/video/585f0a2a-427a-11f1-b2ab-42a9a7f18d49/jewish-store-vandalized-store-owner-happy-with-support-from-beautiful-community as well as https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXpPRhtAkBv/