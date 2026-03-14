Back in 2024 two YouTubers released footage of them alleging catching a major jewish Hollywood writer named Herschel Weingrod dating an underage girl.

As the publication ‘Marcia’ explained at the time:

‘New controversy surrounds Hollywood after two YouTubers allegedly caught Herschel Weingrod, writer of ‘Space Jam’, in the act of dating and flirting with an underage girl. The girl, who appears in the video only seconds before leaving the scene, claims to be 15 years old, although the man claims he didn’t know her age and thought she was 23. Vitaly and Bradley Martin are the two content creators who filmed the scene. However, the man claimed he was not that person and said his name was ‘Boris’, later saying he was “just flirting with her”. He then left the scene, but the YouTubers continued to chase him, even shooting him with two pink and blue gunpowder cannons. He ended up taking refuge in a building, where a security guard appeared and barred the YouTubers from entering and told them that he knew nothing, giving Weingrod time to escape, although, according to the video, the police had already been alerted.’ (1)

This is a still that video where you can clearly see the still of the perp and how young the girl looks:

Now the girl clearly does look like a 15/16-year-old not the ‘23-year-old’ that Weingrod claimed she was on the video. Now despite Weingrod’s denial that he was… well… Herschel Weingrod and claimed that his name was ‘Boris’ (right out of ‘Goldeneye’ I might add); if we look at other publicly available photos of Weingrod such as this:

And this:

We can clearly see that the individual who was dating the 15/16-year-old girl is pretty much the spitting image of Weingrod and the fact that he came up with such an obviously fake name as ‘Boris’ and immediately hid in a building whose security guard immediately covered from goes to strongly suggest it was indeed Weingrod.

Now obviously the local police have ‘investigated’ and because no actual crime has been committed – they can’t prove that he was meeting up with her for sex or having a sexual relationship with her – have dropped the matter in a classic celebrity cover up, but that doesn’t stop us from stating that according to the evidence; Weingrod appears to be a jewish child molester as well as a sex pest.

Go figure.

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References

(1) https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/movies/2024/05/08/663baea4e2704e80958b456a.html; you can watch the footage for yourself here: https://x.com/MusafirNafar/status/2019089777430245397