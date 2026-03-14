Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fabius's avatar
Fabius
2d

With all due respect, Karl, I think you are wasting your time with this child molester series. Better to provide some statistics and then get back to writing essays on real history. Just an idea

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture