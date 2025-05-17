Back in February 2023 we were treated to the news that a Hasidic jewish social media influencer named Hayim Nissim Cohen of Houston, Texas has been arrested for repeatedly anally raping his nine adopted sons.

To quote the ‘Jewish Herald-Voice’ at the time:

‘A Houston man was arrested in Harris County after being accused of sexually assaulting several of his nine adopted sons. Hayim Nissim Cohen, 38, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child under 17 years old. On Feb. 23, eight additional charges were added with five new victims, all his adopted sons. The charges were brought to light after Cohen’s 17-year-old son called into a podcast and spoke of the abuse he and his brothers suffered. He said Child Protective Services had conducted eight investigations into the family, but nothing ever came of it. According to CPS, six of the boys (ages 9, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17) have been removed from the home and are in foster care. The teen told the podcaster, according to records, that “every time that CPS is involved that [Cohen] bribes or scares him and his brother.” Cohen was out of jail on bond for a 2019 case of indecency with a child. He was accused of having sexual contact with a foreign exchange student from Spain who was living with him.’ (1)

However, it quickly became apparent that there was more to this than first met the eye as it was quickly revealed that Hayim Nissim Cohen was not quite what he presented himself to be as the ‘Times of Israel’ explained:

‘He claimed in interviews to have grown up speaking Yiddish as a Hasidic Jew in New York City, but legal documents show that he was born Jeffrey Lujan Vejil in Odessa, Texas, in 1984. An individual with the same name graduated from Odessa High School in 2005, and a newspaper article from the same year placed him in the city. He legally changed his name multiple times in 2009 and 2010, eventually landing on Hayim Nissim Cohen. He has used “many different names and aliases,” court documents said. Some of his other names or alleged aliases include Chaim Nissim Vejil, Gabriel Jeffrey Vejil and Gabriel Rosenburg. There is no evidence that he converted to Judaism, and he never claimed to have converted, except when he requested to adopt a Jewish name in court. At times, Cohen claimed to be a rabbi. He also said, despite evidence to the contrary, that his nine adopted sons came from Jewish families. At the trial, he was still sporting payos, the sidecurls grown by Hasidic men, though he did not appear to be wearing a kippah.’ (2)

Now despite the ‘Times of Israel’ as well as the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ desperately bleating ‘there is no evidence he converted to Judaism’ because he falsely claimed to have grown up as a Hasid in New York City; (3) the truth is we don’t know whether Vejil formally converted or not as he – to my knowledge – has never actually clarified the issue nor have the ‘Times of Israel’ and ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ stipulated what checks they’ve actually done, but seem to have just blithely claimed as such without doing any kind of checks in a desperate attempt to distance the jewish community from Vejil’s vile crimes.

What doesn’t help their case is that Vejil as Hayim Nissim Cohen had over 300,000 followers – many of whom were presumably jewish – who believed he was jewish and an observant Hasid and prior to Vejil’s disgusting crimes being exposed saw no issue nor red flags whatsoever about his jewishness.

Now that Vejil has been exposed as not having grown up as a Hasid in New York City but rather seemingly as a non-jew in Odessa, Texas; jews are trying to ignore that they sincerely believed Vejil was a good pious jew and would have still believed as such had not he been exposed.

The truth then is that while Vejil is clearly a con artist given that he had ‘been faking a chronic illness’ and ‘in social media posts, he can be seen using supplemental oxygen and a wheelchair’. (4) Jews truly believed he was jewish and their claims that he is somehow now not – when clearly, they’ve not really dug into his background to see if his mother might have been jewish or if he did actually formally convert somewhere – are simply desperate attempts to distance themselves from yet another child molester who has been discovered in their ranks.

The fact that Vejil has been recently sentenced to a 135-year prison term (5) where-as jewish child molesters – as I have extensively documented - often get plea deals and very lenient sentences reflects this profound embarrassment on part of the jewish community and the fact that they have abandoned Cohen as – who they now claim was ‘never jewish’ – to the wolves.

Nothing upsets jews more than being publicly embarrassed.

