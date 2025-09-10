Recently ‘Operation Raise the Colours’ in Britain has been something of a rip-roaring and originally organic thing, but predictably now every kind of subversive has come out to try and exploit the growing (and righteous) discontent of the British public with the (jewish dominated) British government.

To do this jews and their paid proxies – like ‘Tommy Robinson’ (nee Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) who is paid by (and is basically a non-jewish frontman for) Ezra Levant, the ultra-Zionist jewish owner of ‘Rebel Media’ – (1) and Robinson in turn has various local proxies.

One of them is a chap called Glen Saffer, who Ezra Levant just so opportunely managed to interview as if he was the ‘representative’ of the good people of Norwich (2) as did the jewish-dominated BBC. (3) The truth is that Saffer is a former figure in the ‘English Defence League’ (hereafter EDL) – (4) which remember was actually officially called ‘The English & Jewish Defence League’ between 2011-2014 – (5) and – as James Goddard (also formerly of the EDL who broke with Robinson some time ago and is now helping spread Britain First nationalism rather than Robinson, Levant and Saffer’s Israel First fake nationalism) – pointed out on X/Twitter.

Saffer rather impolitically confessed to being jewish and putting jewish interests first in a livestream/recorded conversation that he was part of; as Yayha Snow has documented over at Medium (if you want to watch the full video it is available on YouTube). (6)

Snow writes how:

‘Glen states he is Jewish and proceeds to tell Kaley James Goddard denies the Holocaust and that she should be offended — I think he was shocked to ear Kaley say she’s Jewish and she’s not really offended by Holocaust denial. ‘Glen’s taken offence to the word Tommytard, quite how he expects kaley to respond to his complaints about Goddard’s name-calling is unclear but there’s irony here again. Tommy Robinson and Tommy fans in their echo-chambers say all sorts of nasty things about Muslims yet Glen does not seem to have the same reaction.’ ‘Getting back onto the theme of being offended. Before talking about Holocaust denial I want to ask Glen what he would do if his fellow Jew (Kaley) said she was offended by Tommy Robinson clearly mocking Jewish noses in a recent ‘joke’ video by Tommy? Would Glen question call out his boss if some Jews were offended?’ ‘In addition, Tommy’s about free speech so you’d expect him to support anybody’s speech, even when questioning the Holocaust, if he’s a free speech absolutist…right?’’ (7)

So, in other words: Saffer admits he is jewish, thinks that historical revisionism as regards the ‘Holocaust’ should be illegal and wants British people – and presumably all other non-jewish peoples – to criminalize criticism of the jews and/or Israel and to focus purely on attack Muslims and Islam in general instead.

Thus we can see that Glen Saffer is in truth a jewish subversive and an agent provocateur sent by Robinson and/or his jewish boss Ezra Levant to protest in order to ‘manufacture consent’ by ‘representing the local people’ who probably didn’t have a clue who Saffer was let alone that he had an agenda to make them appear to support another country: Israel.

