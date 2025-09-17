In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on 10th September 2025; an elderly man deliberately caused problems for the police response by causing a ruckus in an attempt to allow the assassin to get away.

That elderly man has now been definitively fingered as one George Zinn – who is also most certainly jewish going by his surname (1) as well as his general appearance – who has now been revealed to be a paedophile-cum-child molester who wants to have sex with girls who are 5-12 years old and kept pornographic image of such on his phone.

As David Propper explains in the ‘New York Post’:

‘The elderly rabble-rouser who allegedly hindered Utah authorities’ response after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot is now accused of keeping “graphic” sexual photos of children on his phone, according to law enforcement. George Zinn, 71, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Monday after investigators found more than 20 images of kids as young as 5 years old, at least partially naked and “posing” in a “sexual” way, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. “Zinn admitted … that he gets sexual gratification from viewing and sharing [child sexual abuse material] images with others, and that his preferred victim age is 5 to 12 years old,” the agency alleged. Zinn, who is a political “gadfly,” is also facing a charge of obstruction of justice after he allegedly admitted to screaming that he shot Kirk on a Utah college campus Wednesday in a bid to help the actual shooter get away. He was quickly taken into custody at Utah Valley University with that detention paving the way for the child porn charges, the sheriff’s office said. The alleged senior citizen sicko was initially hauled off to campus police headquarters, where he refused to cooperate, but was soon taken to the hospital for a medical problem, authorities said. He ‘fessed up to not being the shooter there, and investigators successfully requested if they could take a look at his phone. As he handed it over, Zinn admitted to state and federal agents that he uses the electronic device to check out inappropriate images of children, the sheriff’s office said. “Those Agents did see several images on the phone of prepubescent girls scantily dressed,” the agency said. A search warrant was obtained Monday that led investigators to find the 20-plus illicit images and “several very graphic sexual text threads in which Zinn shared images with other parties,” according to authorities. Zinn is being held in county jail. The charges against Zinn come as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who police believe actually shot Kirk, was hit with aggravated murder and other felony counts Tuesday.’ (2)

Let’s be honest: Zinn deserves the rope… immediately.

