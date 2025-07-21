When I sat down this past Sunday I felt that it was time for a good old-fashioned swashbuckling epic and I plumped for 'The Legend of Hercules'. This is one of the latest of many, many takes on the legendary Greek hero and I was hoping that it would be decent considering that it has a Finnish director in the form of Renny Harlin. (1)

I think the only thing I can say for the film, aside from the fact that it is a huge disappointment, is that at the very least it does portray the historical Greek heroes somewhat accurately (i.e., with blonde/red hair [remember to check your Homer]). Kellan Lutz is an admirable Hercules (far far better than the god awful Dwayne Johnson) and Gaia Weiss is a very good love interest character as far as it goes. The script of the story that was written for them however is just god awful.

The film is wooden and staid as well as rather obviously relying on some rather naff CGI to try and jerk some life into it. I was most amused by the Nemean Lion which was about as fearsome as a somewhat bored house cat and about as unlike the original stories as I can think of. After all the big cat of 'The Legend of Hercules' is about as scary as a house fly compared to the legend of Typhon or that of the Minotaur.

Therefore it is hardly surprising that while it was directed by Renny Harlin; it was produced by Boaz Davidson and Danny Lerner (both of whom are jewish), while it was written by Daniel Giat (who is also jewish) among others. The production company 'Millennium Films' is run by an Israeli named Avi Lerner (2) and the distributor is 'Summit' is in turn owned by 'Lionsgate', which is run by Rob Friedman (who is also jewish). (3)

It just goes to show that jews like neutralize European myths and heritage for both pleasure and profit.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1043726/

(2) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avi_Lerner

(3) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rob_Friedman