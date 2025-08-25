'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' was a film I was told that I 'had to see' (by my parents no less) so finally today I decided that I was going to watch it. Although the film is based on Homer's masterful epic poem 'The Odyssey'; it is only so in a rather abstract and general sense. To be perfectly honest the result was rather incoherent in my opinion. The sirens seemed relatively pointless as well as harmless, the sheriff and his posse simply bizarre and the general quality of the dialogue and acting rather shabby.
The fact that the jewish producer-directors, the Coen brothers, (1) decided they were going to throw in the Ku Klux Klan as some sort of comically absurd attempt at 'evil people'. Indeed when she recommended the film my mother told me that it was a 'powerful scene', but I really didn't understand why she thought so after watching it. After all the attempted 'hanging' of the black musician by the KKK fairly randomly is just absurd and quite frankly completely ahistorical.
The Grand Wizard of the KKK is then revealed to be the populist electoral candidate Horner Stokes who is then made to randomly act like an incoherent version of Theodore Bilbo and is then promptly 'defeated' by everyone gathering around and effectively singing Kumbaya with the 'Soggy Bottom Boys'.
If anything the film is distinctly racist against White people as it portrays them almost entirely as being either extremely fat or stupid, while blacks are portrayed as polite, spiritual, attractive and highly musical people.
Is it thus any wonder that the film was entirely produced and directly by two jews: the Coen brothers.
References
(1) http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0190590/
Funny how they always portray the KKK as being brainless southern hicks but always ignore the fact that the original clan did infact have Jewish members such as the father of Bernard Baruch Simon Baruch and some wealthy sephardic Jews.
So much for the "deep anti-semitism" in the south the ADL always claim was the motivation for the lynching of Leo Frank.
What I remember from O Bro is George Clooney turning in an embarrassing performance, an actor who had no clue as to how to deliver his all too frequent soliloquies. His convict "brother" John Turturro was similarly w/o Dixie roots manner or accent. The third brother was played by Tim Blake Nelson who actually had the hillbilly mien, even tho he was an educated Jew. That must have been because he grew up in Oklahoma and was able to observe his neighbors and could convincingly satirize them for the Coens's film.
The much-lauded soundtrack simply reminded me that I generally dislike bluegrass and gospel, the musical equivalents of collards and grits. A movie much praised by liberals but, as variously stated here, difficult to watch. Seemed like ethnic Northerners looking down their noses at white Southerners.