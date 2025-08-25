Karl’s Substack

Heinz
9h

Funny how they always portray the KKK as being brainless southern hicks but always ignore the fact that the original clan did infact have Jewish members such as the father of Bernard Baruch Simon Baruch and some wealthy sephardic Jews.

So much for the "deep anti-semitism" in the south the ADL always claim was the motivation for the lynching of Leo Frank.

Billy Thistle
8hEdited

What I remember from O Bro is George Clooney turning in an embarrassing performance, an actor who had no clue as to how to deliver his all too frequent soliloquies. His convict "brother" John Turturro was similarly w/o Dixie roots manner or accent. The third brother was played by Tim Blake Nelson who actually had the hillbilly mien, even tho he was an educated Jew. That must have been because he grew up in Oklahoma and was able to observe his neighbors and could convincingly satirize them for the Coens's film.

The much-lauded soundtrack simply reminded me that I generally dislike bluegrass and gospel, the musical equivalents of collards and grits. A movie much praised by liberals but, as variously stated here, difficult to watch. Seemed like ethnic Northerners looking down their noses at white Southerners.

