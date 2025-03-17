Settling down to watch a film on Sunday afternoon, as is my custom, I had an idea of what I felt like watching. Yesterday I wanted to watch a classic tale: so I put on 'Jason and the Argonauts' from 2000. It isn't a bad re-telling of the basic Greek tale as related by Apollonius of Rhodes' 'Argonautica' and Euripides' 'Medea' although it does miss out on the parallels between the tale of Jason and the parts of the Old Testament. (1)

That said it - typically for Hollywood - introduces two things which are absent from the original tale in the interests of propagating political correctness and 'diversity' in the media (and the original story and historical accuracy be damned).

The first is that there are two inexplicable blacks among the Argonauts: one of whom is the ship's drummer (to aid the rowers in keeping their stroke in time with each other) and the other is one of the oarsmen/warriors aboard well-benched Argo.

Sorry guys, but there were no blacks (or Ethiopians as the Greeks later named them) in Mycenaean Greece (the time of Jason's adventures) or in classical Greece when the story was given the details which Apollonius of Rhodes turned into the 'Argonautica' in the 3rd Century BC.

The second is even more inexplicable: one of the Argo's crew members is female.

This is about as a-historical as you get considering the view of women - which one can easily ascertain by reading Homer and Aristotle - that prevailed in Mycenaean and classical Greece. Women were not warriors, but rather they were held to be 'evil men' who had been reincarnated into the bodies of inferior creatures (aka women), which is why the Amazons (and the women warriors of Lemnos [who had killed all their men and taken over their roles and tasks]) were so feared and vilified. (2)

It didn't take me long to wonder if jews were heavily involved involved in the production of this television miniseries/film and low and behold: it was produced at the behest of Hallmark Entertainment. The owner of which - Robert Halmi Snr - is a Hungarian jew. (3) He and his son Robert Halmi Jnr are listed as the executive producers of 'Jason and the Argonauts'. (4)

It just goes to show that when you find a film promoting anti-European ideas and 'diversifying' the glorious past European past with a-historical blacks and assorted alien hangers-on: then there is almost always a jew behind (or heavily involved in) that effort.

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-the-book-of-jonah-inspired-by

