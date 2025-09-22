So I sat down today for my usual Sunday afternoon film and I figured that I wanted something medieval. I had a flick through what was available at that time and saw '1066: The Battle for Middle Earth'. Reading the description piqued my interest, because it is about the invasion of William the Conqueror told from the Anglo-Saxon point of view (some of the consequences of which I have pointed out elsewhere). (1)

I must admit that I really, really enjoyed this 2009 made-for-television film as it focuses on realism and the acting rather than grandstanding battle scenes with large amounts of blood and astonishing CGI effects. I loved the way that the tale was focused on the fictional (but yet broadly historically accurate) fate of the inhabitants of the small Sussex village of Crowhurst.

We follow the lives of Tofi and Leofric from Crowhurst being torn asunder as they are forced to abandon their peaceful agricultural lives (and Tofi his newly-married bride) to become weapon-men of Sussex with the minimum of training and no notice. Only to then be forced-marched to Stamford Bridge to fight the Viking forces under Harald Hardrada and then have to rush back pell-mell to Sussex to fight the battle of Hastings against the Norman forces of Duke William the Bastard (later named 'the Conqueror').

What really comes out in 1066 is both the careful thought that has been put into the production (for example going all out on the Anglo-Saxon terms and not just substituting modern English ones [for example 'wife-men' rather than 'women']) and the savagery of conflict in the so-called 'Dark Ages'/early medieval era (where women and child were fair game and there were no rules about how soldiers should conduct themselves).

1066 is an excellent watch and, more poignantly from an SC perspective, there appear to have been next to no jews involved in its production. (2) The only jews involved are those are the distributors, Channel 4, which was then run by a jew named David Abraham.

It just goes to show that when you remove jews from the production of media content then the content produced is often better and misses out the sordid (and rather kitsch) jewish obsessions with gore, sex and promoting liberal norms and forms in a-historical productions.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/william-the-conqueror-and-the-jews; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-ride-of-lady-godiva-and-the-jewish and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hereward-the-wake-and-the-jewish

(2) See http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1329539/