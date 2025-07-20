When a jewess named Yvette Shmilovitch (alternatively Ivette Shmilovitz) was killed when an Iranian missile stuck a building in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva; the Israeli media (as well as the jewish media in the Diaspora) began shrieking how the ‘evil Iranians’ had ‘murdered’ a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ so as is my want I began to check into Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz’s life.

The problem was not long in coming since while Israeli/jewish media outlets like the ‘Jerusalem Post’ were running the ‘innocent elderly Holocaust Survivor’ narrative with statements like:

‘Yvette Shmilovitch, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed last week by an Iranian missile strike in Petah Tikva, Israeli authorities confirmed on Monday, KAN News reported.’ (1)

I noticed that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz simply didn’t appear anywhere as an alleged ‘Holocaust Survivor’ under those names or any alternative ones I could find in the USHMM and Yad Vashem databases of ‘Holocaust Survivors’ which seemed distinctly odd to me and suggested that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz wasn’t quite what was being claimed.

This began all the more evident when we note that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz being 95 years old at the time of death locates her year of birth in 1929/1930 which makes her 15/16 in 1945, but further it turned out that she was originally from Romania according to ‘Haaretz’ who also added in a significant detail that is easily missed: that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz was a graduate of Bucharest University. (2)

This immediately made my ears prick up because you see if Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz was originally from Romania but had successfully completed a degree at Bucharest University and was 15/16 in 1945 then Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz likely completed that degree in the late 1940s/early 1950 when Romania was under Stalinist domination and who were the prime movers and shakers in Romania in the years after the Second World War?

Jewish communists.

As Robert Levy observes:

‘Classified Romanian Communist Party (RCP) statistics listed the ethnic proportion of party members in 1933 as 26.58 percent Hungarian, 22.62 percent Romanian, and 18.12 percent Jewish; Jewish veterans of the RCP contend that the proportion of Jews during this period was actually much higher (roughly 50 percent), as a large number of those cited as Hungarians were in fact Magyarized Jews from Transylvania.’ (3)

Nor did this change overly much in the years after the Second World War (4) as can easily be seen in the central role of Anna Pauker (nee Hannah Rabinsohn) in the history of post-war Romania and the Stalinist repression and genocide. (5)

What does this mean in the context of Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz’s life?

Well simply put it means – alongside the fact that she wouldn’t have ever been in a so-called ‘death camp’ unless she was from northern Transylvania – which we have no reason to suspect she was – and that the worst that would have happened was that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz and her family would have been put to work by the Romanian government via a system of work camps used to contain jews till the end of the war. (6)

It also means that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz likely attended and then graduated Bucharest University at the height of the Stalinist repressions and anti-German genocides that were occurring in Romania at this time, (7) which means that at the very least Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz would have been outwardly sympathetic to Stalin’s regime – attending as she did the prestigious Bucharest University – and likely was pro-Stalin and/or pro-communist well into the 1950s.

After all: you couldn’t attend university – let alone Bucharest University – in the late 1940s/early 1950s unless you were precisely that and it is also likely that Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz – as a graduate of Bucharest University – would have been given a job – or possibly more than one – in the new Romanian communist government in some function or another.

That would then make Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz a potential jewish war criminal and possibly culpable in the genocide conducted by Stalin and his (often jewish) proxies in Romania against both the Germans and the Romanians.

Quite frankly all I can say about Shmilovitch/Shmilovitz’s death is ‘good riddance’.

References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-858744

(2) https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-06-23/ty-article/.premium/holocaust-survivor-95-killed-in-iranian-missile-strike-on-central-israel/00000197-9d55-d586-abbf-bf559e080000

(3) Robert Levy, 2001, ‘Ana Pauker: The Rise and Fall of a Jewish Communist’, 1st Edition, University of California Press: Berkeley, p. 5

(4) Cf. Carol Iancu, 2006, ‘Being Jewish in Romania after the Second World War’, pp. 50-59 in Eliezer Ben-Rafael, Yosef Gorny, Thomas Gergely (Eds.), 2006, ‘Jewry between Tradition and Secularism: Europe and Israel Compared’, 1st Edition, Brill: Leiden

(5) Anca Oltean, 2018, ‘The History of the Jews from Romania and Hungary (1945-1953) in the Romanian and Hungarian Historical Writing’, Social Science Research Network: Internet, Chap. 3

(6) See https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/romania

(7) J. Otto Pohl, 2022, ‘The Years of Great Silence: The Deportation, Special Settlement, and Mobilization into the Labor Army of Ethnic Germans in the USSR, 1941–1955’, 1st Edition, ibidem Verlag: Stuttgart, p. 7, n. 1