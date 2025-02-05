Continuing on with my coverage of the stories of so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’; we have the tale of one Ruzena Levy which has been promoted in the British daily newspaper ‘The Daily Express’.

‘Grandmother Ruzena Levy, 89, escaped Mengele known as the camp Angel of Death by slipping from a line of condemned prisoners to hide among kitchen staff. She came to Britain after the end of the war and is among seven Holocaust survivors who will each receive British Empire Medals after being hailed as champions of tolerance and diversity. Ruzena, born in a small mountain village in Czechoslovakia, was so traumatised by her ordeal at the hands of the Nazis that she did not speak about it for 50 years. But now the Daily Express can reveal her extraordinary story. Ruzena was the second oldest of five children, three girls and two boys. Shortly after the war broke out her father was taken away to a forced labour camp. He was never heard of again. In 1942, neighbours helped Jewish families hide but two years later they were rounded up, piled into trucks and put onto trains to Auschwitz.

At the gates, Ruzena and her older brother were separated from their mother, two younger sisters and baby brother who were taken to the gas chambers.

Ruzena said: "We didn't know that the rest of the family had been taken to the other side to be gassed straight away.

"Dr Mengele used to examine us with Irma Grese (an SS guard) with her two great big Alsatians and they used to come in and choose who should live and die.

"He used to come into our block. He would examine us naked. One of these early mornings he came in and chose me and my friend to go into the gas chamber.

"Once you go through the gate then there is no turning back. We were standing outside the gate and there was a commotion behind us and we managed to escape.

"The soldiers started shooting. At the same time the women came out of the kitchens carrying the urns of food and I got entangled with them. We helped carry the urns and we got back to the block."

Shortly after they were moved to another camp she believed to be in Poland. Ruzena said: "The war was getting near and we could hear the bombing going on.

"We were marched out to work digging ditches. If you we're too weak, if you didn't dig hard and work hard, the soldiers shot you and you fell into the ditch. I escaped that plight."

Then as the Russians closed in, Ruzena was taken on a "death march" to the Bergen-Belsen camp in Germany.

She said: "We marched for 21 days with guards with no food. It was very cold. We survived on what we could pick out of the ground."

When Ruzena arrived she found her mother's sister. There was no food or water. Corpses were piled up as more and more prisoners died from starvation and disease.

Her aunt became ill and died next to her on the floor. Then a week later the camp was liberated when the British marched in.’ (1)