Recently jews have been bemoaning the death of a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Ruth Haran Herzman in Israel who survived both the so-called ‘Holocaust’ and the Hamas attacks on Israel of 7th October 2023 which hit her home in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel.

Details on Haran Herzman’s life are sketchy at best with the ‘Jewish News Syndicate’ obituary writing that:

‘Ruth Haran Herzman, a Holocaust survivor who escaped Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, died overnight Saturday at age 90. The Romanian-born survivor hid as terrorists banged on her door in Kibbutz Be’eri during the assault. Her son Avshalom Haran was killed in the attack, while seven family members were taken hostage by Hamas.’ (1)

‘YNet’s’ obituary is similarly bald (2) and even the ‘Jerusalem Post’s’ longer obituary is incredibly short on actual biographical detail. (3)

All we have on her ‘Holocaust’ story is that offered by ‘YNet’ where they write that:

‘Haran, born in Romania, survived WWII and on the morning of the massacre fled from Hamas terrorists who knocked at her door.’ (4)

Now if we work backwards Haran Herzman was likely born in 1935 and her birthplace is Romania, which means that she 10 in 1945. The problem this causes should immediately be obvious to anyone familiar with the ‘Holocaust’ narrative in that this would have made her a priority target to be killed by the Germans.

This issue can be partially answered by the fact that the jews in Romania were not transported generally speaking into the German camp system and were subject only to alleged pogroms, being ghettoized and used as forced labour by the Romanian government.

However, this then means that Haran Herzman is hardly a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ since while lived under Axis rule; the jews of Romania were not subjected to a genocide in any meaningful way other than arguably the anti-Soviet pogroms in Romanian-ruled Soviet territory in Bukovina, Bessarabia and Transnistria, which while jewry is claimed – without any evidence mind you – as ‘innocent’ in truth the local jews were extraordinarily complicit in Stalin’s regime and its crimes. (5)

Haran Herzman seemingly was not born in this area but rather Romania proper and as such describing her as a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ is rather a stretch.

It is also worth noting that the fact I cannot find any entry or information about her ‘Holocaust’ experiences from United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or Yad Vashem’s databases suggests that Haran Herzman may not even what she claims at all let alone a real ‘Holocaust Survivor’ as is blithely claimed by the jewish media.

Further we should note that the fact that she was 10 in 1945 means that she didn’t make ‘Aliyah’ to Israel until much later and that – rather like her fellow ‘Romanian Holocaust Survivor’ Yvette Shmilovitch/Ivette Shmilovitz – (6) she may well have actually been supportive and/or worked for the heavily jewish Romanian Communist Party during the 1940s and 1950s until she emigrated to Israel at some later time.

Clearly Haran Herzman was hiding something and by guess is that she was complicit in Stalin’s crimes and genocide against the Romanian people!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.jns.org/shoah-survivor-who-hid-from-hamas-dies-aged-90/

(2) https://www.ynetnews.com/article/c4jk3jmyk

(3) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-874964

(4) https://www.ynetnews.com/article/hkn11c0lbwl

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-communism-in-moldovamoldavia

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/fake-holocaust-survivors-yvette-shmilovitchivett