Yet another ‘Holocaust Survivor’ narrative to explore is provided by ‘The Carillion’ of Steinbach in Manitoba, Canada who did a retrospective ‘flashback’ article by Wes Keating on an interview they did with a so-called ‘Holocaust Survivor’ called Philip Weiss in Canada in 1999.

It makes for interesting if amusing reading.

Keating begins by stating Weiss’ ‘challenge’ to so-called ‘Holocaust deniers’ like me:

‘Weiss says as a survivor he can face any person who questions the Holocaust. They cannot come to him and say it did not happen, because he is a witness. And being a witness is where his responsibility lies, he says.’ (1)

All I can say to Weiss – who died in 2008 – (2) is that if he – or any other ‘Holocaust Survivor’ for that matter – thinks he (or they) can actually face down a well-informed ‘Holocaust denier’ then be guest because usually – as we’ve seen in this long-running series as well as its twin ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ – their stories either directly contradict the official ‘Holocaust’ narrative and/or they are simply… well… rather out there.

I mean you can’t have thousands and thousands of ‘Holocaust Survivors’ having ‘miraculous escapes’ – not just in the rhetorical but in the literal sense with ‘saved from being gassed’, ‘saved from being shot’ and random implausible escapes being the order of the day – and have a plausible event, because while there will always be ‘lucky escapes’ in any alleged event of this kind. It is simply not plausible that almost every ‘Holocaust Survivor’ – and remember there were hundreds of thousands if not millions of these in 1945 – had experiences of this kind nor that the bulk of them appear to have gone to Auschwitz rather than its sister camps of Majdanek and Stutthof as well as interacted with Dr. Josef Mengele at some point.

Anyway the point is very simple: there is a severe credibility gap when it comes to ‘Holocaust Survivors’ who seem by enlarge to have gathered their experiences from post-war television documentaries in the 1960s and 1980s as well as from popular books on the subject rather than actually recount what actually happened to them and when they do we invariably learn that they are assuming a lot in their narratives and are also leaving out all context to make World War II about the ‘Holocaust’ rather than the ‘Holocaust’ as part of World War II.

Weiss is no exception to this credibility problem as we learn that:

‘While Weiss remains hesitant to go into details of his treatment during the Second World War, he remembers well each of the half a dozen labor camps and the concentration camp his family members were in. In the fall of 1941 Weiss, his parents, a brother and a sister were taken from their home to the Ghetto of Drohobycz, in Poland. In 1944 he was moved to the concentration camp of Mauthausen in Austria. It was from there he was liberated May 5, 1945. Miraculously, Weiss was reunited with his parents and siblings who had been hidden by Christian families while Jews in the camps they had been in were being systematically liquidated. The British Broadcasting Corporation beamed names of the liberated back to Poland in hopes of reuniting families, Weiss said. His family were the lucky ones.’ (3)

Right so Weiss ‘doesn’t want to go into details’ but ‘wants to challenge ‘Holocaust deniers’ as well: these two positions are mutually exclusive and typically absurd.

After all, while Weiss is an alleged ‘eyewitness’ he should be able to give us important detail not just atrocity stories and ‘I was there’ type rhetorical statements, which could just as easily be used to justify believing in mass UFO abductions over the last few decades.

Now Weiss states he was in six labour camps from 1941-1945 one of which was Mauthausen in 1944 and that he was there in 1945 which means he was one in one of the medium sized labour camps for two of those four years, which – if we go on his place of birth and residence then his ghetto (Drohobycz) places him south of Lviv/Lvov - makes the only main labour camps he would have gone to either Auschwitz or Majdanek likely through the nearby concentration camp of Janowska.

Now if you know anything about ‘Holocaust’ history then you should know that Janowska is the camp with possibly the most insane claims made about it with things like the ‘bone crushing machines’ used to build roads, the ‘tango of death’, (4) ‘freezing jews to death in barrels’, (5) ‘cutting jews in half with axes’ (6) and ‘shooting jewish babies as clay pigeons’ all making their appearance in the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ testimony about Janowska. (7)

Yet Weiss makes no mention of any of these claims – nor mentions anything like them - almost assuredly having gone through the Janowska concentration camp himself and if not, then one has to wonder what five camps other than Mauthausen Weiss was actually in!

Next, we turn to Weiss’ contradictory statement that his ‘parents, a brother and a sister’ were similarly deported from the Drohobycz ghetto into German labour camps in the autumn of 1941 and also ‘miraculously survived’ – which is odd given that if Weiss was 70 in 1999 then he was born in 1929 and was thus 12 in 1941 which would made put him first in line (along with his brother and/or sister if they were younger) to be gassed as a younger child – not because of the more logical and evidence-based position that they survived because the Germans fed and looked after them even though they were forced to work for the Axis war effort.

No instead we are informed that it just ‘such a miracle’ because they all magically got taken in and hidden by unspecified ‘Christian families’ while their camps – also unnamed – were being wounded up and their inhabitants allegedly massacred.

This clearly is stretching plausibility to its breaking point and that vagueness is what Weiss is using to try and smuggle his extremely implausible claims – if the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative is true anyway – past the gatekeepers of intellectual sanity.

The reason this is important is that Weiss is making a big claim that clearly doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense if you believe the idea that the Germans were transporting all the jews they could to the West and shooting some of them – Weiss implies all but this is simply nonsense according to ‘Holocaust’ historians – then all of a sudden all of Weiss’ family manage to escape in precisely the same miraculous way.

The truth is probably far more prosaic since we know that the Germans often gave the jews the option to stay and wait for the Red Army or to come with them – they don’t usually tell you that bit about the ‘death marches’ do they? – and on the ‘death marches’ themselves jews often seem to have slipped away to hide in towns and villages along the routes.

Therefore isn’t it far more likely that what actually happened is that Weiss’ family opted to go with the Germans on ‘death marches’ and like many other jews; slipped away when the German guards weren’t looking and were taken in by local people which neatly takes Weiss’ testimony and reframes it into a more conventional and less fantastic form, which makes sense of both his claims and also how his father, mother, brother and sister actually survived in the first place when by all accounts – according to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative – they should not.

Yet it does exposes Weiss for what he was: a liar in service of Israel par extraordinaire.

