For our next ‘Holocaust Survivor’ narrative to investigate we have Nesse Godin; whose story is related as follows by the ‘Capital Gazette’:

‘Superintendent Vice Admiral Ted Carter will give Nesse Godin a certificate of appreciation for her work with academy. Godin, who was born in 1928 into an observant Lithuanian Jewish family, has given lectures at the academy on the midshipmen's "professional and individual responsibility to make ethical decisions and help prevent genocide and mass atrocities in the future," according to a news release. Godin, of Silver Spring, recently announced she would retire from speaking engagements, according to the release. She will receive the certificate at a ceremony Wednesday morning at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. In June of 1941, the Nazis invaded Godin's town, Siauliai, home to more than 10,000 Jews. She and her family were forced to live in a ghetto for about two years, according to the museum's website. Her father was deported to Auschwitz, where he and thousands of others were killed in the gas chambers. Godin, her mother and one of her brothers were eventually deported to the Stutthof concentration camp. She would be sent to several other concentration camps over the years. And in January 1945, she was one of the 1,000 female prisoners sent on a death march, where they were forced to march in the cold with no food, water or rest. When the Soviet army liberated the group about three months later, only 200 women were still alive, according to the website.’ (1)

There are three obvious issues with her story.

Godin’s age somewhat checks out and her origin story is reasonable, but she claims that her father was ‘deported to Auschwitz where he was gassed’. The problem here is that had the Germans actually been seeking to exterminate jews at Auschwitz then they would have deported the whole family to be gassed not just the presumably able-bodied father.

Auschwitz is well-known – even in orthodox literature – to have been a large number of small work camps surrounding a much larger work camp complex. Only a small part of this much larger complex was allegedly dedicated to the extermination of jews and other undesirables.

The second issue is that we know that there is no evidence concerning individual jews being gassed and any suggestion that ‘she knows’ he ‘was gassed’ is simply nonsense and further we have no records to differentiate who died for different reasons such as disease, ill-treatment, accidents and/or natural causes from those who were allegedly ‘gassed’.

Thus, Godin doesn’t actually have evidence that her father was ‘gassed at Auschwitz’, but rather because he presumably - although not necessarily - died there she assumes that he must have been gassed by the Germans.

However as before stated the manner of his deportation directly suggests he was being transported to the camp in order to work rather than be subjected to so-called ‘special treatment’.

The third issue is Godin appears to believe that Stutthof was a ‘concentration camp’ when in fact it - like Auschwitz - is another one of the alleged German ‘death camps’ in the East which also doubled as massive industrial complex like both Auschwitz and Majdanek.

Why doesn’t Godin know this?

Presumably because she never saw or subsequently heard much about the gas chambers of Stuffhof but has heard a great deal about those of Auschwitz.

Thus, we can see that Godin’s story quickly comes apart as the nonsense it is when we but know some simple details about the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative.

