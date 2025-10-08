Returning to examining ‘Holocaust Survivor’ narratives we have that of Morris Hubert – who is the origin of the ‘Cage with a Bear and Eagle at Buchenwald’ story that I have previously addressed – (1) which was featured in the ‘New York Times’ in an article by Ari Goldman on 10th November 1988.

We read how:

‘Morris Hubert, an 82-year-old retired butcher, was also arrested on Kristallnacht as he drove a car near his home in Frankfurt. ‘’The Nazis lined up 50 of us before the machine guns,’‘ he said. ‘’The commandant was called away to take a phone call. We waited. When he returned he sent us away. I still do not know why.’‘ Later, Mr. Hubert was sent to Buchenwald. ‘’In the camp there was a cage with a bear and an eagle,’‘ he said. ‘’Every day, they would throw a Jew in there. The bear would tear him apart and the eagle would pick at his bones.’‘ ‘’But that’s unbelievable,’‘ whispered a visitor. ‘’It is unbelievable,’‘ said Mr. Hubert, ‘’but it happened.’‘’ (2)

The interesting thing is that Hubert’s broad narrative – that he was arrested on Kristallnacht (9th-10th November 1938) at gun point in Frankfurt (presumably Frankfurt-am-Main not Frankfurt-am-Oder), released and then later sent to Buchenwald concentration camp (which had just acquired its zoo in 1938 so this checks out as well) – is fairly reasonable and that appears to have spent the entirety of the Second World War in Buchenwald is also not surprising and also implicitly debunks both the traditional ‘Holocaust’ thesis – since he should have been moved to a ‘death camp’ because he was a jew but apparently wasn’t - and the replacement/ancillary claim that the Third Reich was engaged in ‘extermination through labour’ given that Hubert appears to have survived years in the German concentration camp system quite unharmed which should not have been possible if either the ‘Holocaust’ or ‘extermination through labour’ narratives were true.

In addition to this it is worth pointing out that Hubert implies in regard to his arrest on Kristallnacht that the Germans ‘had machine guns’ and were going to shoot all the jews because they ‘had lined 50 of them up’. Then the commander took a phone call and ‘sent them away’.

The problem with this is while the German soldiers might have ‘had machine guns’ this is in and of itself unlikely since the MP-38 was only introduced in 1938 and only 42,000 of them were ever made. (3) So, while it is possible that the Germans were armed with MP38s – it is also possible they might have been armed with old models of German submachine guns like the MP18 and MP25 although I judge this unlikely – it is far more likely that Hubert simply filled this detail in based on the widespread later use of the MP40 by camp guards and that the Germans who stopped Hubert on Kristallnacht actually just had pistols and rifles that were the standard armaments of the day.

Further Hubert’s account actually makes a lot of sense if you remove his implication that they ‘were going to be shot’ since German (as well as Allied and Soviet) doctrine as regards mass arrests of this type was to get those who were being arrested into a line covering with weapons so they could be frisked for contraband, intelligence and/or weapons.

So, this was what was actually happening then; the German commander took a phone call about what he was to do with the people he had detained. Then it appears he was simply told to release them after they had been checked, which – as it happens – goes against conventional wisdom concerning the history of Kristallnacht. Since the Germans were allegedly going around smashing up synagogues and arresting jews to throw them in concentration camps ‘in revenge’ for the murder of the German diplomat Ernst vom Rath on 9th November 1938 in Paris by the jew Herschel Grynszpan.

This is because in the conventional narrative jews were just being detained and sent to concentration camps where-as here we have Hubert declaring that he was merely lined up, searched and then allowed to go scot-free which directly contradicts that narrative, but does however support Ingrid Weckert’s ‘Alternative Kristallnacht’ theory where-in that it was deliberately triggered by a jewish organization in Paris with which Grynszpan is known to have been closely associated in the days before he assassinated vom Rath: LICRA (‘Ligue Internationale Contre le Racisme et l’Antisémitisme’). (4)

Now I won’t address Hubert’s nonsense about the ‘bear and eagle in a cage’ being fed a jew a day to eat as I have already addressed that previous (5) as well as the history and purpose of the zoo at Buchenwald concentration camp. (6)

Now that Hubert’s testimony quite unintentionally counters the prevailing narrative of Kristallnacht is interesting: isn’t it?

