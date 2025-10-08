Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis liam ardell's avatar
Dennis liam ardell
11hEdited

I recall hearing testimonies

That sounded so rehearsed from

Alleged survivors of the work camps .

Decades later , after allegedly being released the Jewish, witnesses

Would say exactly the same nonsense -

“ I will never forget his eyes .!”

I will never forget her ( female prison guard )

Her smell , her harsh voice , her veined hands.”

Really , even as a kid I knew it was all B. S.

All of the Jews remembered everything

Even the gas chamber at Auschwitz that was not even there until after World War Two ended and the Bolshevik , Stalinist , Jews built it for a Future propaganda device

Turning Auschwitz into a Dollywood -

Or, amusement park .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture