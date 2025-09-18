Our next ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story is that of Mitka Kalinski who died recently in Nevada.

‘2 News’ narrates this as follows:

‘A Sparks man who survived the holocaust passed away last week. Mitka Kalinski was about six when the Nazis attacked his boarding school in Soviet Ukraine. After being captured, he escaped from a concentration camp but was then forced to work as a child-slave on a Nazi soldier's farm for seven years. He was eventually freed and came to the U.S. as a teenager, learning English from watching television. Mitka Kalinski passed away on Saturday. His exact birthday is unknown, but he was believed to be in his early 90s.’ (1)

Now the problem here is obvious: Kalinski claims he was six in 1941 – ‘when the Nazis attacked his boarding school in Soviet Ukraine’ which is most likely 1941 although it could also be 1942 – and thus that makes Kalinski a priority target for the ‘Holocaust’ as a jew and a ‘useless eater’. (2)

The oddity here is that Kalinski claims to have been interned in a concentration camp in at the earliest 1941 – which in truth was probably a ghetto since the Germans confined jews in ghettos before they moved them to concentration camps usually much later in 1942-1944 depending on the ghetto and ghettos (despite the popular myths to the contrary) were notoriously porous and not well-secured at all – which he then escapes only to be recaptured by the Germans at an unspecified time – lets been generous and assume 1941 – and then rather inexplicably ‘forced to work as a child-slave on a Nazi soldier’s farm for seven years’.

This is quite frankly ludicrous because if Kalinski had been recaptured he would have been moved to a ghetto or a concentration camp not sent to a random farm as ‘child-slave labour’ – remember children were priority targets for murder according to the mainstream ‘Holocaust’ narrative and Kalinski was well-below the age at which his labour would have been considered useful – let alone for ‘seven years’ which puts Kalinski being ‘liberated’ in 1948 at the earliest which is three years after the end of the Second World War!

I rather think Kalinski is telling porkies about his ‘Holocaust Survivor’ experiences!

