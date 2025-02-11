Sometimes when I read ‘Holocaust Survivor’ narratives I have to do a double take at how anyone can believe such obviously invented nonsense or not at least stop to apply simple critical thinking to the various tales offered.

The sources with the most ridiculous tales in modernity are often from jews who were part of the so-called ‘Holocaust in Hungary’ from spring 1944 to January 1945 which seems to have created an epidemic of jews making up silly stories of how they ‘miraculously rescued’ from ‘the jaws of death’ by some improbable event or another.

Marianne Miller – who is a prominent ‘Holocaust survivor’ from the ‘Holocaust in Hungary’ – is one such example of this as we learn from reading the extremely credulous and uncritical account offered by ‘The Hungarian Conservative’ which states:

‘A well-known Holocaust survivor and educator, Marianne Miller, born in Budapest, addressed the UN General Assembly on 27 January to mark the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz–Birkenau. ‘I represent today the 6 million Holocaust victims who were murdered just because they were Jewish. I demand the world remember what happened only 80 years ago,’ Miller said. Miller was born in Budapest during World War II, where she endured the forced separation of her family and the murder of many of her close relatives. Since she survived, she later dedicated her life to educating future generations about the Holocaust, as well as to the dangers of hatred and intolerance. Miller shared with everyone present the incredible story of her parents’ survival. Her parents, Alfred and Violetta Nobel, were a young couple deeply in love. Before her father was taken to a labour camp, her mother wanted to become pregnant; however, her father was against it. ‘You don’t bring a child into a world where sure death is waiting for them everywhere,’ he said. But her mother, so in love, replied: ‘Maybe one of us will stay alive, and they will have a memory of the other.’ ‘Under these conditions, I came into the world—a world where death awaited me at every corner.’ (1)

This is the usual empty quasi-religious moralistic twaddle that often appears where the ‘Holocaust’ is concerned as no one wants to be caught committing the cardinal sin of our era of lèse-majesté towards so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ – to quote the Gospel of John – ‘for fear of the jews’.

Happily I am not afflicted by any such scruples and I’ll happily say what Miller won’t and remind you my reader that the reason for ‘the hatred and intolerance’ in the case of Hungary was because primarily jews led a bloody communist uprising in 1919 against the Hungarian people (2) that specifically targeted non-jews while it was largely jews who gave those orders, (3) which was then repeated again in even more bloody and sustained form after the new communist government was established in Hungary in late 1944/early 1945 with most of the leadership and especially the secret police being jewish. (4)

You’d think Miller might realise that might… well… make the Hungarian people a bit… well… angry, but apparently not!

Anyway Miller then goes on to retail her story – when she was a baby no less – when she claims that:

‘In 1944, on a freezing December night in Budapest, mothers were marching with their babies in deadly silence, heading toward the railway station; the destination was Auschwitz. ‘Then, something unprecedented happened. With a sudden movement, my mother tore off her yellow star and ran out of the line, holding me in her arms. She hid under a gate, thinking no one had seen her. But a young Hungarian Nazi chased after her, shouting and aiming his rifle at her chest. “How dare you take off the yellow star?” he roared. “Now I’m going to kill your child and make you watch. Then you’ll go back to the line without your baby,”’ Miller explained. The holocaust survivor said there was no point at that moment to beg for mercy. All her mother had was a thin golden wedding ring which she held out to the Nazi soldier, saying: ‘Look! Look! You kill people and take their jewellery, but this ring is different—it is not covered in blood. It shines because you didn’t murder anyone for it. Take it. There is a blessing on it. You gave life to a mother and her child. Take it!’ Miraculously, as Miller phrased, ‘Maybe, in that one moment, he found a spark of humanity within himself. He didn’t follow her. He let her run, and we were saved.’ (5)

Now there’s a fair amount wrong with this statement by Miller than I am genuinely surprised that no one immediately picked up and corrected Miller because she states she and her mother were being deported from Budapest to Auschwitz in December 1944 – with the sub-text ‘for gassing’ – but yet these transports had stopped a month earlier as Auschwitz was being deconstructed, its facilities blown up and its inmates moved west to other labour camps. (6)

Further this is during the time when the Hungarian Arrow Cross troops weren’t ‘deporting jews’ but allegedly shooting them en masse – to the tune of 10,000 to 15,000 between November 1944 and January 1945 - into the Danube (7) even though they – unsurprisingly in my view – cannot find any actual evidence of this whatsoever. (8)

So, what Miller describes cannot actually have happened at the time she claims it did, which is not a good start.

Then we are treated to a decidedly weird and almost certainly apocryphal story about how her mother ‘ripped off’ her yellow star – it was sewn onto her clothing so one wonders how this was achieved so easily but I digress – and proceeded to ‘run away’ from jews being escorted to – presumably - the railway station for deportation then a ‘Hungarian Nazi’ (she means Arrow Cross member/policeman) sees this and tells her to stop so her mother who still has all her jewellery ‘not covered in blood’ – why would it be ‘covered in blood’ in the first place if they are just being deported as Miler claims? – proceeds to bribe said Arrow Cross member with the ring who simply accepts it and she runs away with Miller.

Now thinking about this it is just utterly implausible as there would be multiple Arrow Cross guards – including quite possibly SS troops nearby given that the SS police units in the country were charged with helping the Arrow Cross make Hungary ‘judenfrei’ as quickly as possible – watching over Miller and her mother and we are supposed to believe that one allowed them to get away from them for a ring ‘with a blessing on it’ and not one of the other guards.

It just isn’t plausible, and it sounds far, far too convenient and ‘miraculous’ to be true.

The question is what is Miller’s real story not her made up one?

Any way we continue on to the account given by Miller of her father’s ‘Holocaust’ experience which at least somewhat makes sense.

We read how:

‘Her father’s story is no less remarkable. He was taken to the hunger camp of Bergen–Belsen, where he survived on one slice of bread per week. He had the willpower to divide it into seven pieces, eating one each day. At liberation, he weighed only 35 kilos—which is the weight of a child.’ (9)

Now this makes sense precisely because Hungarian jews who worked as forced labourers for the Hungarian army – i.e., they would have been male - were in part deported to Bergen-Belsen via Austria during 1944 (10) which makes sense of how Miller’s father ended up in Bergen-Belsen.

Although of course her calling it a ‘hunger camp’ is just stupid given that this implies it was a deliberate German policy when in fact it was not but rather the result of massive food shortages and the near-complete breakdown of the German logistical infrastructure in early 1945 which predictably led to starvation in both the German cities as well as in the camps.

Miller naturally tries to inflate this by implication into an ‘anti-Nazi smear’ but in truth it reveals more about her serial dishonesty than anything else.

In truth as it stands Marianne Miller is a fake ‘Holocaust Survivor’ who is re-telling obvious lies for personal gain/profit or simply because she loathes Germans and/or Hungarians and wishes to libel them.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.hungarianconservative.com/articles/current/hungarian-holocaust-survivor-marianne-miller-un-general-assembly-holocaust-remembrance-day/

(2) See my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-role-in-the-hungarian and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-133-days-of-bela-kun

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-versus-non-jewish-victims

(4) Paul Kelemen, 2012, ‘The Hungarian Communist Party, Ethno-nationalism and Antisemitism’, Twentieth Century Communism, Vol. 4, pp. 205-208

(5) https://www.hungarianconservative.com/articles/current/hungarian-holocaust-survivor-marianne-miller-un-general-assembly-holocaust-remembrance-day/

(6) https://www.auschwitz.org/en/history/evacuation/the-cessation-of-mass-extermination/

(7) Cf. Randolph Braham, 2016, ‘The Politics of Genocide: The Holocaust in Hungary’, Vol. 2, 3rd Edition, Columbia University Press: New York, pp. 938-990

(8) https://www.timesofisrael.com/no-remains-of-holocaust-victims-unearthed-in-sweep-of-the-danube/

(9) https://www.hungarianconservative.com/articles/current/hungarian-holocaust-survivor-marianne-miller-un-general-assembly-holocaust-remembrance-day/

(10) https://www.yadvashem.org/articles/academic/the-death-marches-of-hungarian-jews-through-austria.html