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NSAs_cancer's avatar
NSAs_cancer
7d

There was no 6 million Jew holocaust

Soooooooooooo many survivors

Fuck Israel

Fuck Zionism

Fuck NWO

World’s biggest liars, cowards, thieves, criminals, deceivers, racists, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, organ  traffickers, child traffickers, human traffickers , terrorists, and murderers

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
6d

There were supposedly 6 million "victims" of the "holocaust". In 1992, 3 M of the 4.1 M were erased from the fake Soviet "death toll" at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Magically there were only 1.1 M 'deaths' accounted for; yet the 6 M victims claim of the "holocaust" did not drop by 3M. The math simply does not work out.

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