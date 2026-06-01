In a recent article by the Greek publication ‘Neos Kosmos’ we were treated to yet another rather silly ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story concerned an alleged ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Lola Seror.

They write that:

‘Greek Jewish Holocaust survivor Lola Seror, 99, whose story unfolds in the new book by Carol Freeman Gordon and Gregoria Boursinos, Maria and Lola: Sisters in Survival, addressed a packed audience at an event hosted by the White Tower-Thessaloniki Association on Sunday afternoon, March 29. The survivor, Lola, speaking in Greek said, “The Germans came to Greece, and they killed all my family, all of them—only I was left with my sister Maria,” she said. “I used to always speak Greek with her. Now I have no one to speak Greek with—other than you, I have you,” Lola said, and broke into tears. The audience responded with applause, many calling out, “You have us!” “You are my friends and I have you to speak Greek with. I am very happy now.” Lola then recounted how her father, mother and two siblings perished during the Holocaust at Auschwitz the notorious Nazi death camp. “They tore me away from my mother. I was 15. We were lining up, and I never saw her again.” She described being shot “by a German, in the arm” while trying to drink water in the camp, “I was a young girl”. Raising her arm, she said she still feels the pain and cries when she remembers. The faded tattoo on her forearm remains a stark marker of survival—and a reminder of what must never be forgotten.’ (1)

Now aside from the typically sparse detail in Seror’s account; there are two details that stick out which inform us that Seror is… well… telling porkies. The first and obvious one is that she claims she was ‘shot in the arm by a German’ for the ‘crime’ of ‘trying to drink water’ in a camp which was presumably Auschwitz.

This is extremely unlikely to be true since we know the Germans had strict rules against the maltreatment of prisoners – jewish and non-jewish – in the concentration camp system and even had an extremely detailed punishment system which deliberately made cruelty let alone ‘shooting’ prisoners both very difficult to get away with and almost impossible to justify. (2)

We know abuses did happen – most famously at Buchenwald by Karl-Otto Koch and at Plaszow by Amon Goeth – but what isn’t usually stated is that Koch was executed by the SS in 1945 for abusing prisoners and Goeth was to be tried for the murder of three inmates of Plaszow following his being relieved of command and imprisoned in late 1944 by the SS and would – had the war gone differently – likely been executed by the German authorities for his crimes at the Plaszow labour camp.

The reason this is important is because it shows the Germans were not going around randomly shooting and/or murdering inmates of their concentration camp system as is often envisaged by writers, films and documentaries portraying it; despite the fact that the documentary evidence – of which we have a large amount – says the opposite was in fact true. (3)

Thus, Seror’s claim she was ‘shot in the arm by a German’ for the ‘crime’ of ‘trying to drink water’ is almost certain a post-war fabrication by Seror unless it can be substantiated via documentary evidence of some kind, which I – quite frankly - rather doubt exists.

The second far less obvious detail that tells us that Seror is likely lying through her teeth is her statement that she was 15 years old when she was in Auschwitz. The reason why this is so would not be readily apparent unless you know a lot of detail about the history of the so-called ‘Holocaust’.

The reason is that Seror claiming to be 15 when she was in Auschwitz means that because she is currently 99 years old requires that she was born in 1927, which in turn dates her being in Auschwitz to the year 1942.

The problem with that claim is that almost all Greek jews were deported to Auschwitz from March 1944 – two years later – not in 1942 and very limited deportations of jews occurred from the Bulgarian-occupied zone of Axis-controlled Greece (aka the area around the northern city of Drama and part of Thrace) … but these transports didn’t go to Auschwitz but rather to Treblinka.

Put another way: Seror’s ‘timeline’ for when she was in Auschwitz is almost certainly two years off – which is a considerable gap – and that in turn suggests at the very least that her ‘recollection’ is very poor and that her ‘evidence’ shouldn’t be trusted at all, while at worst Seror simply made her whole ‘Holocaust’ story up.

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References

(1) https://neoskosmos.com/en/2026/03/30/life/food-drink/i-have-no-one-left-to-speak-greek-with-holocaust-survivor-lola-seror-finds-home/

(2) On this cf. Carlo Mattogno, 2016, ‘Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates’, 1st Edition, Castle Hill: Uckfield, pp. 28-29

(3) For example, you can read Heinrich Himmler’s exchange with Oswald Pohl on this in September 1943 in English translation here (Nuremberg document PS-1469): https://nuremberg.law.harvard.edu/documents/4067-report-to-himmler-concerning