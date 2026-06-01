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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

for many years the number of 'holocaust survivors' kept growing...

the fact that being a 'holocaust survivor' came with financial benefits paid for by germany may have had something to do with that fact...

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S P's avatar
S P
Jun 1

Cooked that hag

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