Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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dicelexic
Jul 11

Thank you, Karl!

Much appreciated!

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Si's avatar
Si
Jul 11

Liars by nature do indeed have a tendency to lie, it is after all their nature. Thank you!

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