Recently the ‘South Florida Sun Sentinel’ decided to celebrate a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Helen Daniel (nee Helen Hertz) for her 101st birthday in their publication with a short recounting of her life.

They relate her story as follows:

‘Helen Daniel, a Delray Beach resident who was born in Germany on Aug. 6, 1925, survived unimaginable horrors as a child, hiding in an attic for 10 months during the Holocaust. Thanks to the kindness of Peter Starch — the family’s chauffeur, who organized their escape — Daniel, her brother Alfred, and her parents reunited and started a new life in Queens, New York, just one month before the official start of World War II.’ (1)

Now this was vague but the whole claim that she ‘hid in an attic for 10 months during the Holocaust’ but then escaped to New York ‘one month before the official start of World War II’ (she actually left a month after the official start of World War II; one suspects this amendment was intentional to as to not have to answer awkward questions about how this was possible) immediately caused me to guffaw.

So, me being I did some further digging and Daniel’s story is one of those featured on the ‘Stories that Live’ where we read how:

‘In 1933, when Hitler became chancellor, the Gestapo began stationing guards in front of the store to discourage customers from doing business with Jews. This marked the beginning of a prolonged campaign of discrimination and marginalization. By 1937, Helen’s father sold his business and the family relocated to Aachen, Germany, a city near the Dutch border. While here, their wealth and once-luxurious lifestyle significantly diminished.’ (2)

We can already see that Daniel is confabulating nonsense here in that she claims ‘the Gestapo’ – the Gestapo was only founded in 1933 and only operated in Prussia until 1936 when Heinrich Himmler became the Chief of the German Police – Daniel was born and lived in the town of Linnich in Westphalia on the opposite side of the country near the Dutch border – (3) so this is nonsense and is probably Daniel conflating ‘the Gestapo’ with local SA troopers who stood outside jewish shops in Germany during the German Boycott of jewish businesses of April 1933 that was in itself a direct response to jewish attempts - lead by American Zionist groups - to organize a mass boycott of German businesses, goods and services in Britain and the United States that began in March 1933. (4)

Yes, there probably was an SA trooper or two outside of Daniel’s father’s shop for a few days in April 1933 but it certainly wasn’t ‘the Gestapo’.

Daniel’s 1937 relocation to Aachen is also massively misrepresented by Daniel who makes it seem like the family’s move to Aachen from Linnich was a massive move when it fact it was a move of less than 10 kilometres as we can see when we look at where they are on the map:

In truth Daniel’s father was only moving his family maybe 2-3 kilometres closer to the Dutch-German border and one gets the impression that the move from the town of Linnich to the city of Aachen was much less about ‘being able to flee over the border’ to the Netherlands and much more about enabling him and his family to move abroad by selling up and moving to the nearby border city – where they would be less known and be one among many jews rather one of the very few jewish families in and around the town of Linnich – which also would have included local officials who dealt with jewish emigration and where they would be able to quickly leave Germany as soon as their visas to the United States were approved by the local American consulate.

The reason for Daniel’s family’s wealth ‘dwindling’ almost certainly wasn’t some nebulous reason but rather because the Daniel’s family was only allowed to take a minimum of capital outside of Germany which was based on a law that had been in force since the days of Catholic Centre Party (aka Zentrum) rule during the late Weimar Republic in 1931 in order to prevent capital flight out of Germany, (5) which her father got around by having his former chauffeur Peter take his liquid capital to Holland and deposit it in a Dutch bank. (6)

Further the loss of perks like the chauffeur and nanny were more to do with the fact that the family didn’t need a car anymore – since they were leaving Germany soon and were living in a city with good public transport (Aachen) rather than in a town – and because the ‘Law for the Protection of German Blood and Honour’ of 15th September 1935 forbade German women under the age of 45 from working for jewish employers or in jewish households and their governess (‘Nana’) looks to be in her 40s at the time (going by the photo of ‘Nana’ provided) - (7) so Daniel here is likely misremembering – and certainly not attempting to contextualize her ‘memories’ by checking the reasons things may have occurred the way they did.

We next read how on:

‘November 9, 1938, otherwise known as Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, was when everything became worse. As Helen walked home from school, she saw her temple in flames. She didn’t yet realize just how bad things were about to become—or how bad they already were. In a desperate attempt to help, Helen tried to rescue the Torahs and other sacred books from the fire, but a German policeman stopped her. He ordered her to go home and to tell her father that he needed to hide. He warned her not to run or try to escape, but to hide. When Helen arrived home, she found members of the Hitler Youth ransacking their apartment, stealing from her family, and searching for her father, who was nowhere to be found. Helen’s brother Alfred joked that his father was just playing “hide and seek,” causing the boys to hit him. Helen, without hesitation, kicked them back. In response, they threatened to return the next day to arrest both Helen and her father. She was just 13 years old. That marked the end of the life they had known. The children weren’t aware of this, but their father had already escaped, just in time, thanks to Peter’s quick understanding of the danger. The rest of the Hertz family now also faced an urgent need to protect themselves. Nana gathered the children and gently told them the difficult truth: they needed to split up and find safety anywhere they could. In this moment of crisis, kind friends, family members, and even strangers stepped forward.’ (8)

Now ‘the temple’ that Daniel is referring to is almost certainly the old synagogue originally built in 1868 in Aachen which was destroyed during Kristallnacht but a day later than Daniel claims on 10th November 1938, (9) which is an excusable error (likely due to age) on Daniel’s part and that – in truth – what she says occurred did so on 10th November not 9th November as they were both weekdays and thus she could have been ‘coming home from school’ on either of them.

Daniel also almost certainly did not try to ‘rescue the Torahs [she means Torah Scrolls - K.R.] and other sacred books from the fire’ since the German police and fire brigade were in attendance in force during the events of Kristallnacht particularly in large Germany cities like Aachen, while there would have been SA and SS members out in force as well as members of the Hitler Youth and the League of German Girls (BDM) – as Daniel admits referring to how her family’s apartment was allegedly being ‘ransacked by Hitler youth’ which is a detail not usually known about Kristallnacht (10) as it is rarely mentioned that tells me she isn’t making up this story although it is clearly significantly embellished/interpreted incorrectly (probably largely due to her age at the time) in places – so any teenage jewess trying to ‘rescue the Torah Scrolls and other sacred books from the fire’ would have been swept up the police as many were. It is also worth noting that Torah Scrolls are generally heavy things so Daniel wouldn’t have been likely to be able ‘rescue’ them even if she had wanted to.

The German policeman telling her to ‘hide’ has the ring of truth about it, but also – if we are speaking about historical truth – the jews had little to really fear as many jews were quickly released after being swept up into ‘protective custody’ by the German police (the Ordnungspolizei = Order Police = the uniformed police of the Third Reich) as well as by elements of the Gestapo and were almost all set free by 1st January 1939. (11)

Although it is completely understandable that Daniel and her family took the German policeman’s message to ‘hide’ overly literally given the events that they had just witnessed; the truth is they weren’t hiding from anything that threatened their lives whatsoever.

Ergo when we are told that:

‘By the time the Nazis returned to the apartment the next day, it was empty and the family was gone. Peter was the quiet mastermind behind it all. He had arranged for the family’s belongings to be shipped to the Netherlands to be hidden in storage and found safe places to hide each family member. His quick actions and understanding of the danger they faced saved the family members and their belongings. Throughout their time in hiding, Peter kept track of each family member, even when they had no idea where their own loved ones were. Helen was concealed in the attic of a small bed-and-breakfast-style home. Her hideaway consisted of a simple cot, a bed, and a washbasin. She was only supposed to stay there for a few nights, but those nights turned into ten long months. Nana visited Helen daily, changing her water, bringing food, and ensuring that Helen was clean and cared after. She was Helen’s lifeline during those long months. Alfred stayed with non-Jewish friends, Rosa found refuge with her seamstress, and Max was hidden on a customer’s farm in the nearby countryside. Peter used his knowledge of the store’s customer base to seek out those he believed could be trusted. To pass the time in hiding, Helen and Alfred studied English.’ (12)

This reaction was completely over-the-top and contrary to the reality on the ground in Germany after Kristallnacht in November 1938 since while there would have been a worry in the days immediately after Kristallnacht. The speedy release of most jews swept up by the German police and temporarily held in concentration camps (primarily Buchenwald and Dachau) during – and in the wake of – Kristallnacht quickly calmed the situation and fears of Russian style pogroms against the jews.

So I am doubtful that Daniel’s story is entirely true although the reason it might be is because her father had – being the cowardly jew that he was – gone to ground (one suspects that Daniel’s father must have been involved in something bad/negative because we are routinely told throughout Daniel’s narrative how everyone kept hunting him) and had his family in ‘hiding’ waiting to get permission to travel to the United States; hence why he had his children learning English while ‘hiding’ (in reality staying with different family friends).

Thus, we can see how Daniel’s story is in fact one of successful jewish emigration from the Third Reich to the United States rather than an actual ‘Holocaust Survivor’ ‘escape’ story since Daniel and her family left Germany on 9th November 1939 over two years before the ‘Holocaust’ – according to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative anyway – was even thought about/decided upon as a policy.

Ergo she cannot be a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ since she left the Third Reich as a legal emigrant long before the ‘Holocaust’ allegedly began.

We can see this in what she says next, which is that:

‘While in hiding, the family was waiting on visas from the American consulate, which was a very slow process as they were hesitant to grant these documents. On November 9, 1939—a full year after Kristallnacht—Peter took Helen and Nana out for ice cream, providing Helen with one last happy memory of Nana and the opportunity to say goodbye. Then, Peter snuck Helen across the border into the Netherlands. After nearly a year in hiding, she was finally reunited with her family. They made their way to Rotterdam, a port city, to seek passage to America where they had distant cousins.’ (13)

Put another way on 9th November 1939 the visas from the local American consulate had finally come through and the Daniel family legally left Germany bound for the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and on to the United States via transatlantic steamer. Since the Third Reich would not allow jews to leave the country unless they had visas for another country of destination due to their treaties with other countries and was fundamentally the reason that the Germany policy of jewish emigration ran into so many roadblocks due to the (understandable and increasingly draconian) quotas on jewish immigration enacted by almost every country during the 1930s as no one wanted more jews apart from… well… other jews.

The point being that Daniel is being claimed as a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ by herself, her family and the ‘South Florida Sun Sentinel’ when in fact she is nothing of kind and is – in fact – evidence against the ‘Holocaust’ thesis because she was a legal jewish emigrant from the Third Reich.

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References

(1) https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2026/08/11/delray-beach-holocaust-survivor-celebrates-101st-birthday-photos/

(2) https://storiesthatlive.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Stories-that-Live-Final-Project.pdf, p. 1

(3) Idem.

(4) I have told the real story of this almost universally lied about event here: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-origins-of-the-german-boycott

(5) Francis Nicosia, 2008, ‘Zionism and Anti-Semitism in Nazi Germany’, 1st Edition, Cambridge University Press: New York, pp. 82-83

(6) https://storiesthatlive.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Stories-that-Live-Final-Project.pdf, p. 2

(7) Idem.

(8) Ibid., p. 1

(9) https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/synagogue-in-aachen-destroyed-on-kristallnacht

(10) https://dornsife.usc.edu/news/stories/forgotten-mass-destruction-jewish-homes-kristallnacht/

(11) Heiko Pollmeier, 1999, ‘Inhaftierung und Lagererfahrung deutscher Juden im November 1938’, Jahrbuch fur Antisemitismusforschung Vol. 8, 1st Edition, Metropol: Berlin, pp. 110-111

(12) https://storiesthatlive.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Stories-that-Live-Final-Project.pdf, p. 1

(13) Ibid., p. 2