According to a recent article published by CBS News Missouri affiliate KRCG we have yet another bizarre so-called ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story to look at which concerns a jewess named Erika Schwartz.

We read how:

‘Schwartz was born in April 1944, one day before she and her mother were sealed into a Nazi ghetto in Hungary. “Jews from all the surrounding towns were herded into the ghetto,” said Schwartz. “On April 24, the ghetto was sealed. I was one day old.” Schwartz and her mother were the only relatives to survive the Holocaust, after being snuck out of the ghetto by her father, who had escaped a forced labor camp. Schwartz’s father snuck her and her mother to a Budapest apartment. “In early May, everyone who remained in my grandparents’ home [in the ghetto] was transported by cattle car to Auschwitz,” said Schwartz. “When the cattle cars were unloaded at Auschwitz, a life-or-death decision was made. A person’s answer to the simple questions, ‘How old, healthy, or ill,’ determined whether you would live or die.” Schwartz said she chose not to speak about her experiences during and after the Holocaust for close to 20 years, as she was finding peace in her life. However, while attending an event on a Jewish holiday, Schwartz said she realized she had to share.’ (1)

Now even the most ardent believer in the truth of the ‘Holocaust’ narrative will have trouble with Schwartz’s narrative here given that she was born on 23rd April 1944 in Hungary and is claiming by implication that she can ‘remember what happened to her’ in the days and weeks after the so-called ‘Holocaust in Hungary’ began and on which – as I have pointed out at length – there is much absolute ahistorical bilge written especially as regards the events of the last months of 1944. (2)

We are told by Schwartz – which she cannot have remembered herself as she was only a few days/weeks/months old at the time so either must have been told as much by her mother (who as we know from the above narrative survived with her) or she simply made it all up – that her father ‘who had escaped from a forced labour camp’ – Schwartz necessarily implies this was a German labour camp, but this was in fact almost certainly a Hungarian forced labour battalion where jews were conscripted as a labour force to work on military construction projects on the Eastern front (serving as the rough equivalent of the German Labour Service (‘Reichsarbeitsdienst’)) and which were notoriously porous so a jew slipping away and back to their home is not particularly surprising – came and took her and her mother to ‘an apartment in Budapest’ sometime between 24th April and early May in 1944 ‘which is how she survived’.

This is of course an extremely vague statement of ‘how she survived’ since we don’t know how Schwartz survived both the Arrow Cross takeover of Hungary on 15th October 1944 – which was accompanied by wildcat popular violence against the jews especially in and around Budapest – (3) or the subsequent Soviet occupation of the city (as well as the ‘Rape of Budapest’ that claimed hundreds of thousands of female victims) but instead we are supposed to not only take it for granted that she did but also that she ‘remembers’ all this.

The fact that she then makes claims about Auschwitz – which by her own account she never went anywhere near – is simply asinine and she just repeats standard historical tropes about ‘the selections’ – which were quite real and designed to allocate the incoming jews into categories for labour purposes (remember the primary purpose of Auschwitz was as a centre of industrial production for the German war effort) – and ‘gassing useless eaters’ – which is absolute historical hogwash – for propagandistic effect without providing any new information (for obvious reasons).

So put another way Schwartz appears to be making up – or at best repeating what others have told her about – her ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story but this hasn’t stopped her being repeatedly featured by ‘Holocaust Museums’ (4) who should know better but apparently don’t care about actual history.

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References

(1) https://krcgtv.com/news/local/the-ghetto-was-sealed-i-was-one-day-old-holocaust-survivor-speaks-in-columbia

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-the-mass-execution-of

(3) Idem.

(4) For example: https://www.vaholocaust.org/erika-schwartz/; https://www.rhsecho.com/feature/2022/11/01/holocaust-survivor-brings-history-to-rhs/