Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Graham R. Knotsea's avatar
Graham R. Knotsea
Mar 30

Hope you are doing well, Karl.

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Passive Aggressor's avatar
Passive Aggressor
8d

Aren't they all fake when it comes down to it?

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